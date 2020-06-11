Harris Center For The Arts To Temporarily Cease Operations July 1

Like so many other live performance venues across the country, the COVID-19 health crisis has had a significant operational and economic impact on Folsom Lake College's Harris Center for the Arts. Based upon guidance from federal, state, and local government officials and health experts, as well as the continued uncertainty on when indoor public events can safely resume, the Harris Center for the Arts will temporarily cease operations as of July 1, 2020. There is currently no timetable for the length of the temporary closure, but it is expected to last at least a year. The Center's goal is to resume operations as soon as possible.

"The safety of our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff remains our highest concern," Harris Center Executive Director Dave Pier, Folsom Lake College President Whitney Yamamura, and Los Rios Community College District Chancellor Brian King shared in a joint communication on June 10. "Our venue is smaller than others in our region and the budgetary impacts of this crisis have been severe, making it challenging to sustain operations and implement social distancing protocols in the current environment."

Built and operated by the Los Rios Community College District on the Folsom Lake College campus, the state-of-the-art regional performing arts center opened in February 2011. Prior to the closure, the venue hosted over 400 events each year, including student performances as part of the college's visual and performing arts instructional programs. With audiences of approximately 150,000 each year, the Center's operations have had an approximately $94 million economic impact on the region since its launch, most visibly for local restaurants and hotels, but also the over 50 arts organizations that have made the Center their performance home.

All remaining scheduled events have been cancelled. Refunds for tickets will be issued automatically with no further action required. "These are challenging times, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone in the Harris Center community as we work to address and respond to these circumstances beyond our control," the message concluded. "We are looking forward to the day when we can see you in our audience once again."

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ), go to the Harris Center website: www.harriscenter.net.

