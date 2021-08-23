B Street Theatre Presents Its First Mainstage Play Since COVID Shutdown

B Street Theatre presents its Mainstage production of DANCE NATION by Clare Barron. This is the first Mainstage production since March of 2020.

In this audacious new play from Clare Barron, a multigenerational collection of actors digs deep into their pasts to portray a pre-teen dance troupe. The troupe is rehearsing and competing with the hopes of striking gold at the Boogie Down Grand Prix in Tampa Bay while facing adversity from the competition, their parents and their own burgeoning self discovery! Fierce, funny and wholly original, Dance Nation will blow you away.

Running September 14, 2021 to October 24, 2021 at The Sofia, Mike & Bobby Voris Mainstage, 2700 Capitol Avenue. Call (916) 443-5300 or visit www.bstreettheatre.org for more information.