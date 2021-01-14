Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! Westchester Broadway Theatre, Bedford Community Theater & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Rockland / Westchester winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Rockland / Westchester Award Winners!
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Broadway Training Center
Best Ensemble
1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Westchester Broadway Theatre
Best Theatre Staff
Westchester Broadway Theatre
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Yorktown Stage
Costume Design of the Decade
Keith Nielsen - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Westchester Broadway Theatre - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Catiana Tron - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Michael Mirra - BRIGADOON - Little Radical Theatrics - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Anthony Valbiro - GEMINI - Harrison Players - 2020
Favorite Social Media
Harrison Players
Lighting Design of the Decade
Mike Gnazzo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020
Original Script Of The Decade
Dan Friedman - SUBPOENA ENVY - Bedford Playhouse - 2020
Performer Of The Decade
Maggie Carey - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Ralph Felice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Elmwood Playhouse - 2020
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Westchester Broadway Theatre
Vocalist Of The Decade
Robert Beck - 1776 - Bedford Community Theater - 2017
Volunteer Of The Decade
Laura Groven
