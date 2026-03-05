Katonah Classic Stage to Showcase New Reading Series in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Katonah Classic Stage will present two staged reading fundraisers this month featuring Broadway talent: Bull on March 14 and Beyond Therapy on March 27.

Both performances will take place at Whippoorwill Hall in Armonk and will be directed by KCS Artistic Director Trent Dawson. The casts will feature Dawson alongside Broadway, film, and television performers including Christian Conn, Jonathan Fielding, Matthew Boston, Samantha Steinmetz, and Lea DiMarchi.

The reading series will begin March 14 with Bull, the workplace satire by Mike Bartlett. Set during a single office meeting, the play follows three employees engaged in a sharp-edged battle of wit and corporate maneuvering. The comedy examines modern office culture and the pressures of competition through fast-paced dialogue and escalating tension.

Two weeks later, the company will present Beyond Therapy by Christopher Durang. First staged in 1981, the comedy centers on two New Yorkers who meet through personal ads while navigating the eccentric advice of their respective psychiatrists.

The staged readings serve as fundraisers supporting Katonah Classic Stage’s upcoming fall season. Audience members can also dine before or after the performances at Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, located next to the theatre.