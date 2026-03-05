New Rochelle Opera to Host SIP AND SERENADE Event

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Rochelle Opera is inviting audiences and supporters to an elegant spring fundraiser, the Sip & Serenade Soirée, on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church. This festive evening will feature fine wines, savory cuisine, and thrilling performances of beloved operatic arias and duets by acclaimed regional artists.

The soirée brings together music lovers, patrons, and community supporters for a refined and engaging experience that celebrates artistry while advancing New Rochelle Opera's mission. Guests will enjoy a curated sparkling wine tasting led by renowned wine expert Thierry Pradines, owner of Best Wine Purveyors (Pleasantville, NY), along with an assortment of sophisticated savory small bites designed to complement the tasting.

The musical program will feature performances by Victoria McGrath, Soprano and Jeremy Brauner, Tenor and accompanied by Francisco Miranda, with Maestro Jason Tramm serving as emcee. Throughout the evening, Maestro Tramm and Pradines will share engaging and informative remarks about both the repertoire and the wines, creating a lively and immersive cultural experience.

Most importantly, the Sip & Serenade Soirée serves as a fundraiser supporting New Rochelle Opera's upcoming concert performances of Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco on May 15 and May 17, 2026. Proceeds from the evening will directly support the presentation of this landmark opera, widely considered the work that established Verdi's international reputation and featuring the iconic "Va, pensiero."

Guests are encouraged to attend in festive dress and enjoy an evening that blends exceptional music, a sophisticated assortment of savory small bites to elevate your tasting experience, and community spirit in support of grand opera.