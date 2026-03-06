Hoff-Barthelson Youth Orchestras Present ¡OLÉ! A SALUTE TO SPAIN

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Youth Orchestras of Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present ¡OLÉ! A SALUTE TO SPAIN on March 21, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Rye Country Day School in Rye, New York. The program will highlight Spanish-inspired repertoire and commemorate the 150th anniversary of composer Manuel De Falla.

The concert will feature performances by the Young People’s Symphonette and Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Robert Schwartz, along with the Festival Orchestra led by Dr. Leandro Gazineo, director of orchestral programs at Hoff-Barthelson.

The program will include works by de Falla, Enrique Granados, Pablo de Sarasate, and Georges Bizet, alongside music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Antonio Vivaldi.

“Our March concert program is designed as a celebration of Spain’s rich musical heritage,” said Gazineo. “The music we have chosen captures a remarkable range of expression—from lyric elegance to fiery rhythmic energy.”

Featured works include “Ritual Fire Dance” from de Falla’s El Amor Brujo and the “Spanish Dance” from La Vida Breve. The program will also include Sarasate’s Introduction et Tarentelle and the well-known “Les Toréadors” from Bizet’s opera Carmen.

The concert will also feature concerto performances by two winners of the school’s Second Hoff-Barthelson Concerto Competition. Pianist Nicky Vurchio will perform Joseph Haydn’s Piano Concerto in D Major, Hob. XVIII:11, while violinist Melody Dong will perform Sarasate’s Introduction et Tarentelle, Op. 43.

“These concerto performances represent an important milestone in the musical journeys of these young artists,” said Gabriella Sanna, executive director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School.

General admission tickets are $15 and are available through Eventbrite at the link below.