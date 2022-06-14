Music Conservatory To Honor Broadway And New York Icons At Fundraiser

The Music Conservatory of Westchester is holding its 21st Annual Golf & Tennis Classic and Gala at Brae Burn Country Club in Purchase on Monday, June 27, 2022. Tony Award winner Santino Fontana, (Tootsie) and the voice of Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, will emcee the event celebrating the incredible careers of the recipients of this year's awards:

Career Achievement and Community Leadership Award: Joe and Ali Torre. They are two distinguished honorees. Joe Torre is a nine-time Major League Baseball All-Star and was elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. Off the field, he and his wife Ali preside over the Safe at Home Foundation which provides healing services to youth who have been exposed to domestic violence and abuse.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Tovah Feldshuh. She is a six-time Emmy & Tony nominee and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Her body of work includes the stage, (Yentl, Golda's Balcony, & Pippin.) On the screen, (she recently completed Armageddon Time opposite Anthony Hopkins, and television, Law & Order, The Walking Dead, and HBO's Scenes from a Marriage.

Visionary Award: John Patrick Shanley. He is a gifted writer whose work is performed extensively around the world. His credits include Doubt for which he won both the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize, and Moonstruck for which he received both the Writers Guild of America Award and an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay

Distinguished Achievement in the Arts and Music Education Award: Victoria Clark. She is a Tony Award-winning actor, in The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella, Sister Act. She is also a master teacher in the U.S. and abroad dedicated to the training of the next generation of performing artists.

The evening will also be highlighted with performances from talented Broadway and rising stars Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro, and Mia Pinero.

The 21st annual fundraiser enables the Conservatory to continue its mission of providing musical access and opportunities through our Scholarship Program for qualifying students, Music Therapy Program for children and adults with disabilities, and Healing Our Heroes music therapy program for U.S. military veterans.