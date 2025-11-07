Joy Woods and Sierra Boggess to Join Jason Robert Brown for Benefit Concert Supporting Proyecto Faro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, December 6, 2025, Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown will be joined by Tony Award nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy, The Notebook, SIX) and Drama Desk nominee Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, Harmony, The Little Mermaid) for an intimate concert at The Angel Nyack, to benefit Proyecto Faro, a nonprofit organization devoted to serving and protecting Rockland County’s immigrant communities.

Proyecto Faro (“Project Lighthouse”) works across language, religion, and ethnicity to provide solidarity, safety, and advocacy for Rockland’s immigrant population — a community increasingly targeted by hostile rhetoric and policy. This concert aims to amplify their mission and raise essential funds to continue their work.

“What my work speaks about most often is community — what makes someplace feel like home, feel safe?” said Jason Robert Brown. “Since moving back to Rockland County four years ago, my family and I have been massively grateful for the community we’ve found here, an area of socioeconomic diversity, creative expression, and deep connection to this place and its history. Most importantly, we’ve been so moved by this community’s innate compassion, and nowhere has that been more apparent than in its connection to our immigrant communities.



Needless to say, those communities have been under attack for some time, and in the past year in Rockland County, those attacks have grown increasingly strident. Proyecto Faro is doing the work that needs to be done to strengthen that community, protect it, and stand in solidarity with its members.



I am immensely proud to stand with Proyecto Faro and honored to help them with their vitally necessary work. ​ I’ve asked my extraordinary musicians and two of the greatest singers on Broadway – Tony nominee JOY WOODS and Drama Desk nominee SIERRA BOGGESS – to come to Nyack and join me for an evening to celebrate Proyecto Faro and to amplify its mission as loud as we can. ​ It is such a gift to be able to bring this music to the Angel Nyack in support of this invaluable organization.”



The one-night-only concert will feature Brown performing selections from his celebrated songbook in Nyack for the first time in almost thirty years, alongside Woods and Boggess. Together, they’ll bring artistry, compassion, and the spirit of solidarity to the stage, uniting the community in song and purpose.