LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES Will Open at the Schoolhouse Theater in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Schoolhouse Theater in North Salem will present Christopher Hampton’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses from September 5–21, 2025 at the North Salem Community Center (3 Owens Rd, Croton Falls). Performances are Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at schoolhousetheater.org.

Adapted from the 18th-century French novel of scandal, power, and betrayal, Hampton’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses is a razor-sharp portrait of aristocratic intrigue.

Directed by Owen Thompson, the production promises sumptuous design, period elegance, and a powerhouse cast in a story of seduction where no one plays fair.

“This is not just a play—it’s a full-throttle theatrical event,” said Thompson. “It’s glamorous, it’s dangerous, and above all—it’s wildly entertaining.”