Irvington Theater Cancels Performances of MATILDA Through End of March Due to COVID-19

Irvington Theater has just released the following statement in regards to future programming:

In light of the circumstances related to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and in consultation with the Village of Irvington, Irvington Theater has suspended all events at the Irvington Theater effective today, March 12, 2020 through the end of March. This is in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 virus, and to prioritize the health of our communities.



Patrons who purchased tickets for MATILDA may donate them to Clocktower or contact the box office for refunds.



Thank you and be safe out there.





