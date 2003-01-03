First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Wali Jamal - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

CRYING ON THE CAMINO

18%

Celeste Mancinelli -- Elmwood Playhouse

WINTER CABARET

14%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

WINTER CABARET

14%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

HUGUENOT CABARET

13%

Kathy Jones -- The Manor Club Theatre

WINTER CABARET

13%

Lisa DiBlasi -- Theater on Main Street

SON OF ZEUS

10%

Jimmy Georgiades -- Penguin Rep Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

24%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

18%

Nikki Wood -- Artistree Community Theatre

PAL JOEY

14%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

HAIRSPRAY

13%

Lexie Frare -- White Plains Performing Arts Center

THE NANCE

12%

Laurie Brongo -- Elmwood Playhouse

A BRONX TALE

9%

Janice Paganelli -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

CATS

9%

Veronica Nogrady -- Theater on Main Street

1776

19%

CJ Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

THE NANCE

16%

Janet Fenton -- Elmwood Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

Lexie Frere -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

11%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

10%

Nancy Nichols -- The Schoolhouse Theater

PAL JOEY

8%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

POTUS

8%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

6%

Jeremy Kim -- Theater on Main Street

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Jessica Picard -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

3%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

36%

- Emlin Theater - Artistree

A BRONX TALE

34%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

CATS

30%

- Theater on Main Street

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

25%

Judy Brewster -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

19%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

PAL JOEY

15%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

13%

Lexie Frare -- Artistree Community Theater

1776

9%

Stacy Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Josue Jasmin -- Clocktower Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

7%

Pia Haas -- The Armonk Players

CATS

5%

Jessica Jaber -- Theatre on Main

ALL MY SONS

12%

Derek Tarson -- Elmwood Playhouse

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

12%

Emma Shafer -- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

11%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

THE NANCE

9%

Alan Demovsky -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

8%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

POTUS

8%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

NUTS

7%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

STAGE KISS

6%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

6%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Dana Duff -- Antrim Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

Michael Edan -- Antrim Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

Bram Lewis -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

2%

Pia Haas -- Whippoorwill Theater

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

FAITH HEALER

2%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE MINUTES

2%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Michael E. Boyle, Jr -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

1%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

OUR SUBURB

1%

Sydnie Grosberg Ronga -- Rosendale Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FLAWLESS

0%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

GIDION'S KNOT

0

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

13%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

11%

- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

7%

- The Manor Club Theatre

THE NANCE

7%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

6%

- Brewster Theater Company

POTUS

6%

- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

5%

- Harrison players

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

- Clocktower Players

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

4%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

- Antrim Playhouse

1776

3%

- Brewster Theater Company

THE HUMANS

3%

- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

CATS

3%

- Theater on Main Street

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

FAITH HEALER

2%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

STAGE KISS

1%

- Harrison Players

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

JOSEPH

1%

- Artistree Community Theater

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

HEDDA GABLER

0%

- Theater on Main Street

1776

20%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

ALL MY SONS

12%

Mike Gnazzo -- Elmwood Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Anthony Santora -- Artistree Community Theater

HANG ON

7%

Allan Seward -- Antrim Playhouse

THE NANCE

6%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

6%

L2 Web Media -- The Manor Club Theatre

PAL JOEY

6%

Peter Deigand -- Harrison players

FAITH HEALER

4%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

CATS

4%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

4%

Deanna Koski -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

4%

Rob Ward -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

4%

Keira Ferguson -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

3%

Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous -- The Schoolhouse Theater

SON OF ZEUS

3%

Cameron Filepas -- Penguin Rep Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

1%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

FLAWLESS

1%

Martin Vreeland -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

Lowden Flower -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

0%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

27%

Joy Giuseffi -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

20%

Helen Konrad -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

17%

Ryan Buchanan -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

14%

Blake Rowe -- Harrison players

1776

8%

Peter Reit -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

7%

Jonathan Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

THE NANCE

7%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

19%

- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

19%

- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

12%

- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

11%

- Harrison Players

1776

10%

- Brewster Theater Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

- Clocktower Players

A BRONX TALE

6%

- ACT

CATS

5%

- Theater on Main Street

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

4%

- The Armonk Players

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

1776

19%

Sean Latasa -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

17%

Jarrett Bruno -- Antrim Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Neil Schleifer -- Open Hydrant Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Zack Autieri -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

7%

Kaitlyn O’Shea -- Harrison Players

BILLY ELLIOT

6%

Edward Van Saders -- Antrim Playhouse

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

Saige Bryan -- Clocktower Players

CATS

6%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

Aches Autieri -- Emlin Theater - Artistree

PAL JOEY

5%

Karen Pursel -- Harrison Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

3%

Anthony Malchar -- Armonk Players

CATS

3%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

2%

Richie Hunter -- Harrison Players

CATS

2%

Gianna Gazzillo -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

1%

Richard Hunter -- Harrison Players

CATS

1%

Benedict Hudson -- Theater on Main Street

ALL MY SONS

10%

Debbie Buchsbaum -- Elmwood Playhouse

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

10%

Rachel Gatewood -- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE NANCE

9%

Chad Hudson -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

6%

Michael Fanuele -- The Manor Club Theatre

AMADEUS

5%

Jeff Dylan Garrett -- The Manor Club Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

5%

Sean Latasa -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

STAGE KISS

4%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

4%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

4%

Meg Sewell -- Elmwood Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

3%

Wali Jamal -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

3%

Amanda Bloom -- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Marisa Gore -- Antrim Playhouse

POTUS

3%

Dana Duff -- Elmwood Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Sierra Lide'n -- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Alison Costello -- Antrim Playhouse

STAGE KISS

2%

Danny Charest -- Harrison Players

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

John Klemek -- Antrim Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Ruth Chiamulera -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

STAGE KISS

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Harrison Players

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

1%

Patrick Zeller -- The Schoolhouse Theater

FAITH HEALER

1%

Victor Slezak -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

1%

Eric Schuster -- Whippoorwill Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

Robert McEvilu -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

15%

- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

15%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

12%

- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

11%

- Manor Club Theater

POTUS

7%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

7%

- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

5%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

- Theater on Main Street

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

4%

- Antrim Playhouse

STAGE KISS

3%

- Harrison Players

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

3%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE HUMANS

2%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

1%

- Whippoorwill Theater

HEDDA GABLER

1%

- Theater on Main Street

FAITH HEALER

1%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

1%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

GIDION'S KNOT

0%

- GoJo Clan Productions

OUR SUBURB

0%

- Rosendale Theater

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

17%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

15%

Sean Lillis -- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

10%

Eric Zoback -- Elmwood Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Scott Aronow -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

9%

Brendon and Robert Scholl -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE NANCE

7%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

6%

Tony Andrea -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

5%

James Gardner -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

4%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Gerard Bouchier -- Antrim Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

4%

Eric Zoback -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

Michael Edan/David Julin -- Antrim Playhouse

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

1%

Tom Christopher -- The Schoolhouse Theater

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

FLAWLESS

1%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

19%

Adam Browne -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

Bryan McPartlan -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

10%

German Bosquez -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

8%

Vince Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

THE NANCE

7%

Larry Wilbur -- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

7%

Cliff Bruno -- Harrison players

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

6%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

6%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

4%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

3%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

3%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

SON OF ZEUS

3%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

FAITH HEALER

3%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Joseph Carrozza -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

FLAWLESS

2%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

THE MINUTES

1%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

15%

Ralph Barone Jr. -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Christopher J. Anderson -- Artistree Community Theater

1776

8%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

8%

Jaelyn Pollock -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

7%

John Carlos Lefkowitz -- Antrim Playhouse

PAL JOEY

7%

Candace Lynn Matthew’s -- Harrison players

BILLY ELLIOT

7%

Mara Karg -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT

5%

Annie Ciaffey -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

5%

Angelica Rottingdam White -- Harrison players

CATS

4%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

4%

Carlie Zucker -- Harrison players

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

4%

Rachel Senhauser -- Harrison players

1776

3%

Bob Cady -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

2%

Carlos Gomez -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

2%

Marisa Paull Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Erin Salvate -- Artistree Community Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

1%

Jimmy Duffy -- Artistree Community Theater

CATS

1%

Raleigh Busser -- Theater on Main Street

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

13%

Michelle Moriarty -- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

12%

Colin Henning -- Rivertowns Playhouse

POTUS

9%

Maddi Landau -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

9%

Andrew Lionetti -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

7%

Nicole Arcieri -- The Manor Club Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

6%

Tom Beck -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

FAITH HEALER

4%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Meg Renton -- Antrim Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

3%

Elizah Knight -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

3%

Tonette Smith -- Elmwood Playhouse

STAGE KISS

3%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Abigail Crocker -- Theater on Main Street

STAGE KISS

3%

Kevin Arthur -- Harrison Players

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Janet Gaynor-Matonti -- Antrim Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Christopher Ledogar -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

Ian Kenney -- Antrim Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Chantal Martineau -- Theater on Main Street

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Laurel Lettieri -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FAITH HEALER

2%

Michael Daly -- The Schoolhouse Theater

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Michael Boyle -- Theater on Main Street

THE MINUTES

1%

Kelly Kirby -- GoJo Clan Productions

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joey Pittorino -- Penguin Rep Theatre

POTUS

1%

Leslie F. Smithey -- Elmwood Playhouse

FLAWLESS

1%

Alexander Rios -- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

Peter Green -- GoJo Clan Productions

20%

Elmwood Playhouse

18%

Brewster Theater Company

10%

Antrim Playhouse

8%

The Manor Club Theatre

8%

The Schoolhouse Theater

7%

Rivertowns Playhouse

6%

Harrison Players

6%

Artistree Community Theater

4%

White Plains Performing Arts Center

3%

Theater on Main Street

3%

Actors Conservatory Theatre

2%

Emelin Theater

1%

GoJo Clan Productions

1%

Penguin Rep Theatre

1%

Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

1%

Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

1%

Rosendale Theater

