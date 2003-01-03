First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
20%
Celeste Mancinelli
- CRYING ON THE CAMINO
- Elmwood Playhouse
18%
Sara Johnson
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
14%
Angela Pepe
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
14%
Kathy Jones
- HUGUENOT CABARET
- The Manor Club Theatre
13%
Lisa DiBlasi
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
13%
Jimmy Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
10%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
24%
Nikki Wood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theatre
18%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
14%
Lexie Frare
- HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
13%
Laurie Brongo
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
12%
Janice Paganelli
- A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
9%
Veronica Nogrady
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
9%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
CJ Umbrino
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
19%
Janet Fenton
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
16%
Lexie Frere
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
15%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
11%
Nancy Nichols
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
10%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
8%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Jeremy Kim
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%
Jessica Picard
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Christian Fleming
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
3%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
36%
A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
34%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
30%Best Direction Of A Musical
Judy Brewster
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
25%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
19%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
15%
Lexie Frare
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
13%
Stacy Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
9%
Josue Jasmin
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
8%
Pia Haas
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
7%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theatre on Main
5%Best Direction Of A Play
Derek Tarson
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
12%
Emma Shafer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
12%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
11%
Alan Demovsky
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
8%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Bob Dumont
- NUTS
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Anthony Valbiro
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
6%
Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Dana Duff
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Michael Edan
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Bram Lewis
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Pia Haas
- THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
2%
Joe Brancato
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Michael E. Boyle, Jr
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
1%
Sydnie Grosberg Ronga
- OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%
Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joe Brancato
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
0%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0Best Ensemble WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
13%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
11%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
8%AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
7%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
6%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
5%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
4%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
3%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
2%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%JOSEPH
- Artistree Community Theater
1%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bob Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
20%
Mike Gnazzo
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
12%
Anthony Santora
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
11%
Allan Seward
- HANG ON
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
L2 Web Media
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
6%
Peter Deigand
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
6%
Dennis Parichy
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Deanna Koski
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Rob Ward
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Keira Ferguson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
4%
Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Cameron Filepas
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
3%
Mike Stanton
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Dennis Parichy
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
1%
Martin Vreeland
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Lowden Flower
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Mike Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Giuseffi
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
27%
Helen Konrad
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
20%
Ryan Buchanan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
17%
Blake Rowe
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
14%
Peter Reit
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Jonathan Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
7%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%Best Musical THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
19%BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
19%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
12%PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
11%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
10%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
7%A BRONX TALE
- ACT
6%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
4%I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Musical
Sean Latasa
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
19%
Jarrett Bruno
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
17%
Neil Schleifer
- HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
9%
Zack Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
8%
Kaitlyn O’Shea
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
7%
Edward Van Saders
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
6%
Saige Bryan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
6%
Angela Pepe
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%
Aches Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
5%
Karen Pursel
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
5%
Anthony Malchar
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- Armonk Players
3%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Richie Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
2%
Gianna Gazzillo
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Richard Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
1%
Benedict Hudson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Performer In A Play
Debbie Buchsbaum
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Rachel Gatewood
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
10%
Chad Hudson
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Michael Fanuele
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
6%
Jeff Dylan Garrett
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
5%
Sean Latasa
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
5%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
4%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%
Meg Sewell
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Amanda Bloom
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Marisa Gore
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Dana Duff
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Sierra Lide'n
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Alison Costello
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Danny Charest
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%
John Klemek
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Ruth Chiamulera
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Amanda Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%
Sara Johnson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Patrick Zeller
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
1%
Victor Slezak
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
1%
Eric Schuster
- THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%
Robert McEvilu
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%Best Play THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
15%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
15%ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
12%AMADEUS
- Manor Club Theater
11%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
4%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
4%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
1%SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0%OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
0%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
17%
Sean Lillis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
15%
Eric Zoback
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Scott Aronow
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
9%
Brendon and Robert Scholl
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
9%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Tony Andrea
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
James Gardner
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Gerard Bouchier
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Eric Zoback
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
4%
Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
3%
Michael Edan/David Julin
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Tom Christopher
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
1%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Christian Fleming
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Browne
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
19%
Bryan McPartlan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
14%
German Bosquez
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
10%
Vince Umbrino
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Larry Wilbur
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Cliff Bruno
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
7%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Lisa Spielman
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Jim Simonson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Max Silverman
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
3%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Joseph Carrozza
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Max Silverman
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Jim Simonson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Jennie Gorn
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Jennie Gorn
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ralph Barone Jr.
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Christopher J. Anderson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
11%
Ben Kistinger
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Jaelyn Pollock
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
John Carlos Lefkowitz
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Candace Lynn Matthew’s
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
7%
Mara Karg
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Annie Ciaffey
- JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
5%
Angelica Rottingdam White
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Carlie Zucker
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
4%
Rachel Senhauser
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Bob Cady
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
3%
Carlos Gomez
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Marisa Paull Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Erin Salvate
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Jimmy Duffy
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
1%
Raleigh Busser
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michelle Moriarty
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Colin Henning
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
12%
Maddi Landau
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Andrew Lionetti
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Nicole Arcieri
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
7%
Tom Beck
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
6%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%
Meg Renton
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Elizah Knight
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Tonette Smith
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Abigail Crocker
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Kevin Arthur
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Janet Gaynor-Matonti
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Christopher Ledogar
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Ian Kenney
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Chantal Martineau
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Laurel Lettieri
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Michael Daly
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Michael Boyle
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Joey Pittorino
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Leslie F. Smithey
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
1%
Alexander Rios
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Peter Green
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Elmwood Playhouse
20%
Brewster Theater Company
18%
Antrim Playhouse
10%
The Manor Club Theatre
8%
The Schoolhouse Theater
8%
Rivertowns Playhouse
7%
Harrison Players
6%
Artistree Community Theater
6%
White Plains Performing Arts Center
4%
Theater on Main Street
3%
Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Emelin Theater
2%
GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
1%
Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Rosendale Theater
1%