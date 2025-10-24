Hoff-Barthelson Music School and Caramoor to Present: C³ — Concert • Clinic • Conversation With The Poiesis Quartet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hoff-Barthelson Music School in collaboration with the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, will present a special event: C³ - Concert • Clinic • Conversation, featuring the acclaimed Poiesis Quartet. The event is open to all who wish to experience chamber music in an intimate, interactive format.

Event Highlights

Concert - A short but powerful live performance by the Poiesis Quartet.

Clinic - HBMS Chamber Music Program students will work directly with the Quartet in a master-class style session, offering rare behind-the-scenes insight into rehearsal and ensemble craft.

Conversation - The Quartet will engage with the audience, offering reflections on their artistry, answering questions, and inviting dialogue about chamber music and performance.

Laura Giannini, Chair of HBMS's Chamber Music Program, shared, "We are thrilled to bring our students into such close collaboration with the Poiesis Quartet. Experiences like this-where students not only listen and observe but also play alongside world-class musicians-are transformative. They deepen our students' musical growth while connecting them to the vibrant professional world of chamber music.

"We're honored that Caramoor's commitment to artist development aligns so strongly with what the Poiesis Quartet is creating," remarked Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School. "At Hoff-Barthelson, our students benefit from access to outstanding artist-educators and experiences that connect them directly to world-class performers. Events like this exemplify the excellence and inspiration that define a Hoff-Barthelson education - where learning happens not only in the studio, but through vibrant collaborations with today's leading musicians."

About the Poiesis Quartet

Founded at the Oberlin Conservatory's Advanced String Quartet Seminar in Fall 2022, the Poiesis Quartet is composed of violinists Sarah Ying Ma and Max Ball, violist Jasper de Boor, and cellist Drew Dansby. Their name derives from the ancient Greek word ποιεῖν ("to make") - a reflection of the quartet's mission to create something new and meaningful in each performance.

The ensemble has garnered rapidly rising acclaim:

Grand Prize winners of the 2025 Banff International String Quartet Competition (BISQC)

Grand Prize and Lift Every Voice Prize winners of the 2023 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition

Selected as the 2025-26 Ernst Stiefel Quartet-in-Residence at Caramoor

They currently serve as the Graduate Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), studying with the renowned Ariel Quartet.

The Poiesis Quartet's trajectory illustrates both a deep command of the standard quartet repertoire and a passionate commitment to commissioning contemporary works and championing underrepresented composers.