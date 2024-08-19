News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Fall Theater Classes At WCT to Include Acting for the Camera & More

Fall classes include Yoga, Scene Study and more.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
WCT is now signing up students for their fall classes. Take your pick from one of these wonderful courses to help develop your skills in writing or acting for stage, screen and TV, or improve your instrument through yoga. Whatever your artistic aspirations, we've got you covered this fall. Acting for Camera with Jennifer McCabe

6 Mondays, 7-9pm, starting Sept. 9 Yoga with Flori Doyle
8 Tuesdays, 10:00-11:30am, starting Sept. 10 Scene Study with Susan Ward
8 Tuesdays, 7:00-9:00pm, starting Sept. 10 Monologue Writing with Serena Norr. 6 Wednesdays, 7:00-9:00pm, starting Sept. 4

Go to their website: wctheater.org for additional information.




