Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; BILLY ELLIOT Leads Best Musical!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
31%
Celeste Mancinelli
- CRYING ON THE CAMINO
- Elmwood Playhouse
17%
Sara Johnson
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
12%
Angela Pepe
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
12%
Kathy Jones
- HUGUENOT CABARET
- The Manor Club Theatre
11%
Lisa DiBlasi
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
9%
Jimmy Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
8%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nikki Wood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theatre
22%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
22%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
12%
Janice Paganelli
- A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
12%
Laurie Brongo
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
11%
Lexie Frare
- HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
11%
Veronica Nogrady
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
11%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nancy Nichols
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
23%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
14%
CJ Umbrino
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
14%
Lexie Frere
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
13%
Janet Fenton
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
12%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
7%
Jeremy Kim
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Jessica Picard
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
4%
Christian Fleming
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
38%
A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
34%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
28%Best Direction Of A Musical
Judy Brewster
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
22%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
20%
Lexie Frare
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
16%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
13%
Josue Jasmin
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
8%
Pia Haas
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
8%
Stacy Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theatre on Main
6%Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
16%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Emma Shafer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%
Derek Tarson
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Alan Demovsky
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Bob Dumont
- NUTS
- Brewster Theater Company
5%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Anthony Valbiro
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
5%
Dana Duff
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Bram Lewis
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Michael Edan
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Pia Haas
- THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
2%
Joe Brancato
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Sydnie Grosberg Ronga
- OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%
Michael E. Boyle, Jr
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joe Brancato
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Ensemble FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
13%AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
9%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
9%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%JOSEPH
- Artistree Community Theater
8%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
4%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
3%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
2%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%
Bob Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Anthony Santora
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
11%
L2 Web Media
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
9%
Mike Gnazzo
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Dennis Parichy
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
7%
Allan Seward
- HANG ON
- Antrim Playhouse
6%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Peter Deigand
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%
Deanna Koski
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Keira Ferguson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Rob Ward
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Dennis Parichy
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Lowden Flower
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Cameron Filepas
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Mike Stanton
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Martin Vreeland
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Mike Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Giuseffi
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
23%
Ryan Buchanan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
21%
Helen Konrad
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
19%
Blake Rowe
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
12%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Jonathan Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
9%
Peter Reit
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
7%Best Musical BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
18%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
16%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
14%PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
9%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
9%A BRONX TALE
- ACT
9%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
6%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
4%I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Sean Latasa
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
16%
Jarrett Bruno
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
15%
Neil Schleifer
- HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
13%
Zack Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Edward Van Saders
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Aches Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
7%
Richard Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
6%
Angela Pepe
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Saige Bryan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
5%
Kaitlyn O’Shea
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
4%
Anthony Malchar
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- Armonk Players
4%
Karen Pursel
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
3%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Benedict Hudson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Gianna Gazzillo
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Performer In A Play
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
9%
Rachel Gatewood
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
8%
Debbie Buchsbaum
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Chad Hudson
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Jeff Dylan Garrett
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
7%
Patrick Zeller
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%
Michael Fanuele
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
4%
Sean Latasa
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
4%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Alison Costello
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Sierra Lide'n
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Victor Slezak
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Meg Sewell
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Dana Duff
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Amanda Bloom
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
John Klemek
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Marisa Gore
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Missy Flower
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Ruth Chiamulera
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Sara Johnson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Robert McEvilu
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%
Danny Charest
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%Best Play LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%AMADEUS
- Manor Club Theater
13%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
10%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
10%ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
5%SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tony Andrea
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
15%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Brendon and Robert Scholl
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
10%
Sean Lillis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
10%
Scott Aronow
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
9%
Eric Zoback
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Tom Christopher
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
James Gardner
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Eric Zoback
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Gerard Bouchier
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
3%
Michael Edan/David Julin
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Christian Fleming
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
17%
Adam Browne
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Bryan McPartlan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
14%
German Bosquez
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
10%
Larry Wilbur
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Vince Umbrino
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
5%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%
Cliff Bruno
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%
Lisa Spielman
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Jim Simonson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Joseph Carrozza
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Jennie Gorn
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Max Silverman
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Jennie Gorn
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Max Silverman
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Jim Simonson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ralph Barone Jr.
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Mara Karg
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
9%
Christopher J. Anderson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
9%
John Carlos Lefkowitz
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Annie Ciaffey
- JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
7%
Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
6%
Ben Kistinger
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
Candace Lynn Matthew’s
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
6%
Jaelyn Pollock
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Angelica Rottingdam White
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Bob Cady
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
4%
Rachel Senhauser
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Carlie Zucker
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Carlos Gomez
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Marisa Paull Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Erin Salvate
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Jimmy Duffy
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Raleigh Busser
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
15%
Nicole Arcieri
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Michelle Moriarty
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
9%
Tom Beck
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
8%
Colin Henning
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
8%
Andrew Lionetti
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Maddi Landau
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Janet Gaynor-Matonti
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Elizah Knight
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Abigail Crocker
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Meg Renton
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Tonette Smith
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Chantal Martineau
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Christopher Ledogar
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Michael Daly
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Leslie F. Smithey
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Ian Kenney
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Kevin Arthur
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%
Michael Boyle
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Peter Green
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Laurel Lettieri
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joey Pittorino
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Alexander Rios
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
18%
Elmwood Playhouse
15%
Brewster Theater Company
14%
Antrim Playhouse
9%
The Manor Club Theatre
8%
Artistree Community Theater
7%
Actors Conservatory Theatre
5%
Rivertowns Playhouse
5%
Harrison Players
4%
Theater on Main Street
4%
GoJo Clan Productions
3%
White Plains Performing Arts Center
3%
Emelin Theater
1%
Rosendale Theater
1%
Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
1%