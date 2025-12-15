Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; BILLY ELLIOT Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Wali Jamal - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater 31%

CRYING ON THE CAMINO

17%

Celeste Mancinelli -- Elmwood Playhouse

WINTER CABARET

12%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

WINTER CABARET

12%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

HUGUENOT CABARET

11%

Kathy Jones -- The Manor Club Theatre

WINTER CABARET

9%

Lisa DiBlasi -- Theater on Main Street

SON OF ZEUS

8%

Jimmy Georgiades -- Penguin Rep Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

22%

Nikki Wood -- Artistree Community Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

22%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

PAL JOEY

12%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

A BRONX TALE

12%

Janice Paganelli -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE NANCE

11%

Laurie Brongo -- Elmwood Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

11%

Lexie Frare -- White Plains Performing Arts Center

CATS

11%

Veronica Nogrady -- Theater on Main Street

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

23%

Nancy Nichols -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

14%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

1776

14%

CJ Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

13%

Lexie Frere -- Artistree Community Theater

THE NANCE

12%

Janet Fenton -- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

7%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

CATS

6%

Jeremy Kim -- Theater on Main Street

POTUS

6%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

4%

Jessica Picard -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

38%

- Emlin Theater - Artistree

A BRONX TALE

34%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

CATS

28%

- Theater on Main Street

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

22%

Judy Brewster -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

20%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

16%

Lexie Frare -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

13%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison players

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Josue Jasmin -- Clocktower Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

8%

Pia Haas -- The Armonk Players

1776

8%

Stacy Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

6%

Jessica Jaber -- Theatre on Main

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

16%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

12%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

9%

Emma Shafer -- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

8%

Derek Tarson -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

7%

Alan Demovsky -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

7%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

NUTS

5%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

POTUS

5%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

STAGE KISS

5%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Dana Duff -- Antrim Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

3%

Bram Lewis -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE HUMANS

3%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

3%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

Michael Edan -- Antrim Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

2%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE MINUTES

2%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

2%

Pia Haas -- Whippoorwill Theater

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

OUR SUBURB

1%

Sydnie Grosberg Ronga -- Rosendale Theater

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Michael E. Boyle, Jr -- Theater on Main Street

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FLAWLESS

1%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

FAITH HEALER

13%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

9%

- The Manor Club Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

9%

- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

9%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

JOSEPH

8%

- Artistree Community Theater

THE NANCE

5%

- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

5%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

4%

- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

4%

- Harrison players

1776

4%

- Brewster Theater Company

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

CATS

3%

- Theater on Main Street

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

3%

- Brewster Theater Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Clocktower Players

THE HUMANS

3%

- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

STAGE KISS

1%

- Harrison Players

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

GIDION'S KNOT

0%

- GoJo Clan Productions

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

0%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

14%

Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous -- The Schoolhouse Theater

1776

13%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Anthony Santora -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

9%

L2 Web Media -- The Manor Club Theatre

ALL MY SONS

8%

Mike Gnazzo -- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

7%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

HANG ON

6%

Allan Seward -- Antrim Playhouse

THE NANCE

5%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

5%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

5%

Peter Deigand -- Harrison players

THE HUMANS

4%

Deanna Koski -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Keira Ferguson -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

POTUS

3%

Rob Ward -- Elmwood Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE MINUTES

2%

Lowden Flower -- GoJo Clan Productions

SON OF ZEUS

2%

Cameron Filepas -- Penguin Rep Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FLAWLESS

1%

Martin Vreeland -- Penguin Rep Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

0%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

23%

Joy Giuseffi -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

21%

Ryan Buchanan -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

19%

Helen Konrad -- Antrim Playhouse

PAL JOEY

12%

Blake Rowe -- Harrison players

THE NANCE

9%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

9%

Jonathan Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

1776

7%

Peter Reit -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

18%

- Antrim Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

16%

- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

9%

- Harrison Players

1776

9%

- Brewster Theater Company

A BRONX TALE

9%

- ACT

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

- Clocktower Players

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

CATS

6%

- Theater on Main Street

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

3%

- The Armonk Players

1776

16%

Sean Latasa -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

15%

Jarrett Bruno -- Antrim Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

13%

Neil Schleifer -- Open Hydrant Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Zack Autieri -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

7%

Edward Van Saders -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Aches Autieri -- Emlin Theater - Artistree

PAL JOEY

6%

Richard Hunter -- Harrison Players

CATS

5%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Saige Bryan -- Clocktower Players

PAL JOEY

4%

Kaitlyn O’Shea -- Harrison Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

4%

Anthony Malchar -- Armonk Players

PAL JOEY

3%

Karen Pursel -- Harrison Players

CATS

3%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

2%

Benedict Hudson -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

1%

Gianna Gazzillo -- Theater on Main Street

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

9%

Wali Jamal -- The Schoolhouse Theater

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

8%

Rachel Gatewood -- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

8%

Debbie Buchsbaum -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

7%

Chad Hudson -- Elmwood Playhouse

AMADEUS

7%

Jeff Dylan Garrett -- The Manor Club Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

6%

Patrick Zeller -- The Schoolhouse Theater

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

5%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

4%

Michael Fanuele -- The Manor Club Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

4%

Sean Latasa -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

STAGE KISS

3%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Alison Costello -- Antrim Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Sierra Lide'n -- Antrim Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

3%

Victor Slezak -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

2%

Meg Sewell -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

2%

Dana Duff -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Elmwood Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

John Klemek -- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

Marisa Gore -- Antrim Playhouse

GIDION'S KNOT

2%

Missy Flower -- GoJo Clan Productions

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Ruth Chiamulera -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE HUMANS

2%

Kelly Kirby -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

Robert McEvilu -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

STAGE KISS

1%

Danny Charest -- Harrison Players

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

14%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

13%

- Manor Club Theater

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

10%

- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

10%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

9%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

6%

- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

6%

- Elmwood Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

- Theater on Main Street

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

4%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

- Antrim Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE HUMANS

2%

- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

2%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

STAGE KISS

2%

- Harrison Players

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

1%

- Whippoorwill Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

HEDDA GABLER

1%

- Theater on Main Street

OUR SUBURB

1%

- Rosendale Theater

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

15%

Tony Andrea -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

13%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

AMADEUS

10%

Brendon and Robert Scholl -- The Manor Club Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

10%

Sean Lillis -- Rivertowns Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Scott Aronow -- Artistree Community Theater

ALL MY SONS

7%

Eric Zoback -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

6%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

6%

Tom Christopher -- The Schoolhouse Theater

CATS

4%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

POTUS

4%

James Gardner -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Eric Zoback -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Gerard Bouchier -- Antrim Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

Michael Edan/David Julin -- Antrim Playhouse

GIDION'S KNOT

2%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FLAWLESS

1%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

17%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

15%

Adam Browne -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

Bryan McPartlan -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

10%

German Bosquez -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE NANCE

6%

Larry Wilbur -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

5%

Vince Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

FAITH HEALER

5%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

PAL JOEY

5%

Cliff Bruno -- Harrison players

POTUS

4%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

4%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE NANCE

3%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE HUMANS

3%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Joseph Carrozza -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE MINUTES

2%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

SON OF ZEUS

2%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

GIDION'S KNOT

2%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

FLAWLESS

1%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

15%

Ralph Barone Jr. -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

9%

Mara Karg -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Christopher J. Anderson -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

7%

John Carlos Lefkowitz -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT

7%

Annie Ciaffey -- Artistree Community Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro -- Artistree Community Theater

1776

6%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

6%

Candace Lynn Matthew’s -- Harrison players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Jaelyn Pollock -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

5%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

4%

Angelica Rottingdam White -- Harrison players

1776

4%

Bob Cady -- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

3%

Rachel Senhauser -- Harrison players

PAL JOEY

3%

Carlie Zucker -- Harrison players

CATS

3%

Carlos Gomez -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

3%

Marisa Paull Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Erin Salvate -- Artistree Community Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Jimmy Duffy -- Artistree Community Theater

CATS

1%

Raleigh Busser -- Theater on Main Street

FAITH HEALER

15%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

12%

Nicole Arcieri -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

9%

Michelle Moriarty -- Brewster Theater Company

MOON OVER BUFFALO

8%

Tom Beck -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

8%

Colin Henning -- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE NANCE

7%

Andrew Lionetti -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

5%

Maddi Landau -- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Janet Gaynor-Matonti -- Antrim Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

3%

Elizah Knight -- The Schoolhouse Theater

STAGE KISS

3%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Abigail Crocker -- Theater on Main Street

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Meg Renton -- Antrim Playhouse

POTUS

2%

Tonette Smith -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Chantal Martineau -- Theater on Main Street

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Christopher Ledogar -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FAITH HEALER

2%

Michael Daly -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

2%

Leslie F. Smithey -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE MINUTES

2%

Kelly Kirby -- GoJo Clan Productions

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

Ian Kenney -- Antrim Playhouse

STAGE KISS

1%

Kevin Arthur -- Harrison Players

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Michael Boyle -- Theater on Main Street

THE MINUTES

1%

Peter Green -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Laurel Lettieri -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joey Pittorino -- Penguin Rep Theatre

FLAWLESS

1%

Alexander Rios -- Penguin Rep Theatre

18%

The Schoolhouse Theater

15%

Elmwood Playhouse

14%

Brewster Theater Company

9%

Antrim Playhouse

8%

The Manor Club Theatre

7%

Artistree Community Theater

5%

Actors Conservatory Theatre

5%

Rivertowns Playhouse

4%

Harrison Players

4%

Theater on Main Street

3%

GoJo Clan Productions

3%

White Plains Performing Arts Center

1%

Emelin Theater

1%

Rosendale Theater

1%

Penguin Rep Theatre

1%

Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

1%

Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

