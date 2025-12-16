EUREKA DAY Launches New Year at The Gamm

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre will open the new year with Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day. This razor-sharp and deeply human comedy-drama script delivers satire and laughter through the lens of identity politics. Set in the fictional ultra-progressive Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, Spector's play won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play after making its off-Broadway debut in 2019.

A cast of five characters form a microcosm of a society caught between individual freedom and collective responsibility during a mumps breakout at the school. Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella directs Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield in Hangmen, Charles Guiteau in Assassins) is school principal Don, tasked with managing the parental fallout from the school's temporary closure. Deb Martin (Malvolio in Twelfth Night, Sherri Rosen-Mason in Admissions) is Suzanne, a senior board member desperately trying to keep the peace. Daraja Hinds (William in As You Like It) plays the new “diverse” parent, Carina, and Gamm newcomer Jihan Haddad is a single mother often at odds with the board. Ben Grills (Father Flynn in Doubt) plays a tech-moneyed stay at home dad.

Eureka Day runs from January 8-February 1. Tickets range from $47-$77 with discounts for members, students, and groups of 8 or more.

“There are moments which reach the laugh-out-loud heights of our greatest farces,” Estrella said. “But Spector's real achievement is that each of his characters remain resolutely and all too recognizably human, balancing folly and wisdom, selfishness and compassion, delusion and honesty. Eureka Day allows us to laugh at ourselves without ever condescending to its characters or the audience. It's whip smart, raucous, and the most immediately relevant play of the last five years.”

ABOUT EUREKA DAY

The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, and social justice. In weekly meetings, Eureka Day's five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school's leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?

