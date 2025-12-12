Performances Added For OCTET At Wilbury Theatre Group

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wilbury Theatre Group has added performances for the Rhode Island premiere of Octet, a chamber choir musical by Dave Malloy, directed by Josh Short with musical direction by Milly Massey. The added performances are Saturday, December 20 at 2pm and Sunday, December 21 at 7pm.

The cast features Chelsea Aubert, Jenna Benzinger, Alexander Boyle, Jason Cabral, Michael Yussef Greene, Jason Quinn, Helena Tafuri, and Naomi Tyler. Winner of the Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding New Musical, Octet is a hauntingly original musical about the search for human connection in the digital age. The production runs December 4 - 21, 2025. Tickets, ranging from $10 - $55 are now on sale.

Octet is a spellbinding chamber choir musical that dives into the digital abyss as eight internet addicts grapple with everything from online dating to Candy Crush to conspiracy theories on the dark web. Sung entirely a cappella, Octet blends razor-sharp contemporary critique with haunting harmonies and asks us to wonder what's really at stake every time we engage with the glow of our phones.

