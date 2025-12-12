PPAC Unveils Schools to Participate in 2026 Disney Musicals in Schools Program

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Providence Performing Arts Center has revealed the five new schools that have been selected to participate in the 2026 Disney Musicals in Schools program. The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in public elementary and middle schools which have 40% of students on free or reduced lunch. The five schools include:

Achievement First Iluminar Mayoral Academy Elementary School (Cranston)

Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School (Providence)

Joseph Jenks Middle School (Pawtucket)

Tiogue Elementary School (Coventry)

Veazie Street Elementary Schol (Providence)

The selected middle schools have begun a 22-week musical theater residency, with the selected elementary schools beginning a 17-week musical theater residency in January of 2026. Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials and guidance from two teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating schoolteachers partner with PPAC teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS or 60-minute Disney JR. musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, PPAC will host a Student Share Celebration in which each school performs one number from their show on the PPAC stage for an audience of students, teachers, family and community members.

During the past five years, 16 Rhode Island public schools have successfully participated in the program, with over 450 students and 65 schoolteachers working together to create a culture of musical theater at their schools.

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.

