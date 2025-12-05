Judith Lynn Stillman & William Wilson To Present THE MISCAST CABARET AT RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rhode Island College Professors William Wilson and Judith Lynn Stillman have announced The Miscast Cabaret, the inaugural joint production between the Department of Music and the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Directed by Wilson, with Stillman serving as music director and pianist, the performance features members of the RIC Musical Theatre Company. The project reflects a new institutional structure that brings together music, theatre, and dance for collaborative artistic opportunities.

The Miscast Cabaret invites students to reinterpret well-known musical theatre material by taking on roles they would not typically portray, offering an opportunity to explore repertoire through an alternative lens.

The approach encourages creative risk-taking and broadens students’ performative range. “Our students are discovering tremendous freedom, humor, and depth in approaching iconic songs from unexpected perspectives,” says Stillman, who notes the production has been “a thrilling interdisciplinary artistic experience.”

The program underscores Rhode Island College’s ongoing commitment to fostering intersections between artistic disciplines and providing students with faculty-guided performance experiences rooted in professional practice.

EVENT INFORMATION

The Miscast Cabaret will take place on Tuesday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. in the Forman Theatre at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Rhode Island College. For more information, contact the Rhode Island College Box Office at (401) 456-8144 or boxoffice@ric.edu.