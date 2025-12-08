OTC Launches The GRIOT's CORNER 12-Week Improv Theater Workshop

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc., in collaboration with 3rd Eye Unlimited, is launching THE GRIOT'S CORNER, a 12-week improvisational theater workshop designed to nurture the creation of a new community-based improv theater troupe. The workshop begins Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 3rd Eye Unlimited, 230 Union St, New Bedford, MA, and is open to participants ages 16 and up.

The program will be led by Mwalim, the multi-award-winning, interdisciplinary artist whose four decades in theater include celebrated and award-winning works as a playwright, director, performer, and theater arts educator. Active in the theater world since 1984 and professionally since 1993, Mwalim's plays have been presented throughout the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and the UK. His extensive body of work has garnered numerous awards for both playwriting and performance, solidifying his place as a leading figure in contemporary Black theater.

In addition to his artistic achievements, Mwalim has been a professor at UMass Dartmouth since 2003, bringing decades of teaching experience to the workshop. From 1997 to 2000, he led an acting workshop in New Bedford before relocating to New York City, where he became an influential presence in Off-Broadway theater. He received his formal training with New African Company, New England's oldest continuous professional Black theater company, and he is the founding artistic director of the Oversoul Theatre Collective, established in 1994.

THE GRIOT'S CORNER offers participants the opportunity to develop improvisational technique, ensemble-building skills, and collaborative storytelling methods in a supportive creative environment. Over the course of the program, attendees will work toward devising an original performance piece and contributing to the establishment of an ongoing community improv troupe under the Oversoul Theatre Collective umbrella.

The workshop begins Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 3rd Eye Unlimited, 230 Union St, New Bedford, MA, and welcomes participants ages 16 and older.

To register, visit:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc9bCQiKDC5-tZLAvvhbpWqnuDyrfM3q71FERp-v8P8wlvpdQ/viewform

