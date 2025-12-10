New Bedford’s SOUL ON THE MOVE Will Present a Mid-Winter Edition at True North Nutrition

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Oversoul Theatre Collective and True North Nutrition will present a special winter edition of SOUL ON THE MOVE on Friday, January 2 at noon as a preview of True North Nutrition’s new second location at 77 Tarkiln Hill Road in New Bedford.

Typically offered from late spring through early fall, the program will make a rare seasonal appearance to support the opening of the venue one day prior to its official launch. The activation will highlight the intersection of arts engagement and community wellness.

WAMPTRONICA will anchor the event with an afternoon program shaped by Deep House, Afro House, Jazz House, and cyber-soul influences. The collective’s work often transforms pop-ups into multidisciplinary environments that incorporate dance, movement, visual culture, and community gathering. For this edition, the new True North space will be used as an immersive setting for Deep Afro Jazz Soul House Music while attendees sample the venue’s selection of beverages.

The collaboration between Oversoul Theatre Collective and True North Nutrition reflects ongoing partnerships across the South Coast arts and small-business communities. Poly-Groove Records, Sleep Center NB, and WNB One Radio—home of WAMPTRONICA’s weekly program From the Underground—serve as co-sponsors.

SOUL ON THE MOVE is a signature program of Oversoul Theatre Collective supported by the Osborne Trust, New Bedford Creative’s Art Is Everywhere initiative, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Polyphonic Studios. The series aims to integrate performance, culture, and wellness into daily life by activating both public and unexpected spaces.

True North Nutrition’s full opening will follow on January 3, but the January 2 preview will offer the public its first opportunity to experience the location through an arts-driven afternoon of music and movement.

