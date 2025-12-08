Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Duprey
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
19%
Justina Mabray
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
16%
Molly Berard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Jane Allard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
8%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Jenna Larson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Crespo the Second
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
6%
Nikki Snelson
- HEAETBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Marley Shaw
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%
Taavon Gamble
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Trinity Rep
4%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Stacey Fleming Flaherty
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jillian Gesualdi
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre & Performing Arts
11%
Belle Brancato
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%
A Christmas Carol
- AMANDA WADE
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Liora Gafen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Michaela Nerney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
6%
Connor Goins
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Jesus Christ Super Star
- KATHERINE GRIST
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Aaron Blanck
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Sarah Elizabeth Taylor
- FINDING NEMO KIDS
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
4%
Teal Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%
Stephanie Travera
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
3%
Ricci Mann
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Carol Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
David T. Howard
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Michaela Nerney
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
2%
Riley Nedder
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Samantha Urbaez
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Michaela Nerney
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
1%
Janet Schachtel
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Jamestown Community Theatre
1%
Marissa Dufault
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%
Michaela Nerney
- MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
23%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
22%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
21%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
19%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christian O'Neill
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
13%
Will Gelinas
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Emily Nicole Cameron
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Sean Leehan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Samantha Hudgins, Lydia Johnson
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
9%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
8%
Michael Daniels
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Terry Shea
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
6%
Nikki Snelson
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Nicole DiMattei
- 101 DALMATIONS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
5%
John K McElroy II
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
5%
Kevin P. Hill
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Rachel Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Alexander Bulova
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%
Alex Eldridge
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
8%
Kaylee Arruda
- IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Dekhi Touray
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium theatre
5%
Tony Estrella
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
5%
Rose Linnell
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
David Raposo
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Audrey Dubois
- ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
4%
Jill Tokac
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Nicole DiMattei
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
3%
Brian McEleney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
3%
Lynne Collinson & Karen Besson
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Karen Besson
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Cyrus Busteed
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Jay Burns
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Judy George
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
2%
Christopher Windom
- SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
2%
Angela Brazil
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Daria-Lyric Montaquila
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Rebecca Maxfield
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%
Lynne Collinson
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
1%Best Ensemble SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
12%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
11%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
6%CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
6%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
6%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
5%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
3%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Granite Theater
2%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium theatre
2%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
1%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
1%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
1%THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
1%ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Aidan Guilderson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Alexander Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Matthew Eisemann
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%
Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RIsE
6%
Harmony Lindstrom
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
6%
Christian O'Neill and Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Joey Del Santo
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Jeremy Drolet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Ron Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Yonah Ingber
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Derek Laurendeau
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
2%
Audrey Visscher
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- WomensWork/Burbage Theatre
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- HAMLET
- Gamm
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
15%
E. Justin Simone
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
11%
Alex Tirrell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Alex Tirrell
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Tim Sauer
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
10%
Alex Tirrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
6%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
6%
Jacob Priddy
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Alex Tirrell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
James Woods
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Dave Laros
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%Best Musical THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
15%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
12%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
12%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
9%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
7%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
6%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
5%KISS ME, KATE
- Granite Theater, Westerly, RI
4%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
3%CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%Best New Play Or Musical SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
27%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
22%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
19%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
16%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
8%WHEN CADEN CAME
- Fringe PVD, Wilbury Group
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Taylor
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
9%
Catie McFarlane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Addison Roush
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Granite Theatre
6%
Taylor Lahaise
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Alex Paul David
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Erin Malcolm
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
4%
Tyler Rebello
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Joe Hebel
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Tyler Dorothy
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
4%
William C. Gelinas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Stadium Theatre
4%
Ryan Foster
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Alexa-Rei Leclerc
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Ivis Tostes
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Justin Boudreau
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
David Dodge
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Christina Morris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Maddy Cardona
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Niki Metcalf
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
3%
Brenna Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%
Dakota Mackey-McGee
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Stephen Kalogeras
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Dave Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Laura Thompson
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%
Tyler Rebello
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%
Michael Daniels
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Belle Brancato
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Adeline DeFeo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Abbey Spolidoro
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
7%
Ethan Kerwin
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Bob Sullivan
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Sofia DaSilva
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Joshua Esquite
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Angela Foley
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Robbie Hoye
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Christine cochrane
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Robert Simoneau
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
3%
Stacey Flaherty
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Paul Nolette
- HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
2%
Jeff Church
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Taavon Gamble
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
2%
Christina Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Stephen Thorne
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Julia Curtin
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Betsy Rinaldi
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Katie O'Rourke
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
1%
Alyssa Oliver
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
1%
Camille Terilli
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
1%
Heather Abrahams
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
1%Best Play CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
15%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
9%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
8%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
7%CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
5%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
3%HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Plalyers/Barker
3%HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
3%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%PICNIC
- Arctic Playhouse
2%THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium Theatre
2%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
2%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lydia Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
13%
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
13%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Alex Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Christian O'Neill and Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
8%
Ian Hudgins
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
7%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
5%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Lloyd Felix
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
4%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
3%
Alexander P. Sprague
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Patrick Lynch
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
3%
Jeremy Drolet
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Roger Pavey Jr.
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%
Dan Clement
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Matt Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Jeremy Drolet
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Trevor Elliott
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nic Hallenbeck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
15%
Echo French
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
14%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Terry Shea
- I HATE HAMLET
- Barker Playhouse
6%
Bradley Caiola
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
5%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
4%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Taylor K. Corbett
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Peter Sacha Hurowitz
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
4%
Michael Eckenreiter
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Bradley Caiola
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theatre
3%
Rebecca Maxfield
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abbey Spolidoro
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
8%
Billie Kennedy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Jeff Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
6%
Patrick O'Brien
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
5%
Connor LaFlamme
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Catie McFarlane
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Ivis Tostes
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Tèa Migliazza
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Brittney Simard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Alana Cauthen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Catie McFarlane
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Catie McFarlane
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Stephen Grivers
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
3%
Tyler Rebello
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
David Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Greg Gillis
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Angela Foley
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Brendan Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
2%
James Laurent
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Larissa Laver
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Laird LaCoste
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Patrick Murphy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Elizabeth Messier
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
2%
Brian Gustafson
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Lily Jeswald
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Belle Brancato
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
14%
Stephen Grivers
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%
Alicia Napolitano
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Addison Magiera
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
5%
James Laurent
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
5%
Allison Hall
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Terry Shea
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- The Players, Barker
3%
Katie Silvia
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Soraya Salguero
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Riley Nedder
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Ed Carusi
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Rachael Warren
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm Theatre
2%
Jonathan McDowell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Vivian Alianiello
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Rachel Nadeau
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Kerstyn Leigh
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Aaron Morris
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
2%
Amy Lytel
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Jackie Davis
- COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%
Rodney Witherspoon
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
2%
Gabby McCauley
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Emily MacLean
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Omar Laguerre-Lewis
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Chris Sabatino
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Reagan LaPointe
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
28%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
25%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
17%ALADDIN
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
15%FINDING NEMO KIDS
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
14%Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
31%
East End Theatre and Performing Arts
11%
Theatre By The Sea
7%
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
The Players at Barker Playhouse
4%
Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Rhode to Broadway
4%
The Arctic Playhouse
3%
Trinity Rep
3%
J-DAPA
3%
Granite Theater, Westerly RI
2%
The Gamm
2%
Community Players
2%
RISe Rhode Island stage ensemble
2%
The Granite Theater
2%
WomensWork Theatre Collaborative
1%
West Bay Community Theater
1%
Arctic Playhouse
1%
Burbage Theatre
1%
OUT LOUD Theatre
1%
Assembly Theatre
1%
Gamm Theatre
1%
The Wilbury Theatre
1%
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1%
Jamestown Community Theater
1%