Contemporary Theater Company Presentsrh Ocean State Improv Festival

You walk into a theater and you have no idea what might happen... and neither do the performers onstage! The Contemporary Theater Company embraces this excitement with the 4th Annual Ocean State Improv Festival, June 8 - 11.

"We have a lot of troupes that were scheduled to be in the festival in 2020 coming this year," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "Performers are coming from seven states, and we could not be more excited!"

The improvised performances run the gamut at the festival with everything from musicals to Shakespeare, and it is all made up on-the-spot. This makes the festival full of one-of-a-kind experiences - no one has ever seen these shows before and no one can ever see them again.

"The Ocean State Improv Festival is a wild week where the creativity and fun are sparking in every interaction, so the performances you see are really electric," says Cady.

The festival kicks off with the theater's pandemic success Patio Musical, which is running Wednesdays at 7 pm from June 1 - July 13. That will be followed at 9 pm with a jam session for any interested improvisers in town for the festival. There are performances on Thursday, June 9 - Saturday, June 11 at 5:30 pm, 7 pm, and 9:30 pm with a bonus 11 pm performance on Friday night.

Audiences may recognize the CTC's often performed shows Micetro, Theatresports, and Pirate Improv on the festival schedule - all of which will feature performers from across the festival.

In addition to shows, the festival features workshops from teachers across the country.

"Taking workshops is a great way to connect with other performers and get a taste of different styles of improv," says Cady. "We've brought back some of our favorite teachers from last year's Ocean State Black and Funny Festival - John Gebretatose, who will be performing with Denzel Belin in Brotha, Brotha, and Stephanie Rae, President of the Black Improv Alliance - along with new faces and old favorites."

Festival passes entitle you to tickets for performances, discounts at local businesses around Wakefield, and an Ocean State Improv Festival t-shirt. Audiences can purchase festival passes or tickets to individual performances on the theater's website, as well as register for workshops.

Make your way down to Wakefield and enjoy entertainment and the start of summer!

Calendar of Events

Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio

Wednesdays, June 1 - July 13 at 7 pm

Each night the audience comes up with a title, then chooses from improvisers' pitches for the show. With absolutely nothing planned in advance, a full musical comes to life before your eyes. Every night is completely new and will never be seen again, so don't miss out! You never know what might happen... and neither do the actors!

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Box Office: 401-218-0282, Website: http://contemporarytheatercompany.com, Email: info@thecontemporarytheater.com, The Contemporary Theater Company Performance Patio, 321 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879

Afterglow Summer Concerts

Thursdays, June 16 - August 25 at 8 pm

Concerts on the Contemporary Theater Company's expanded performance patio featuring local bands with a variety of styles.

June 16: Matt Fraza Band with opening act Peace Collective

June 23: Wakefield Pride

June 30: The Q-Tip Bandits and Van Pelt Duo

July 7: Steve Smith and the Nakeds

July 14: Bluz U Can Use

July 21: Take It To The Bridge

July 28: Big Nazo Intergalactic Band (Music starts at 8:30 pm)

Aug 4: The Copacetics

Aug 11: James and the Giants

Aug 18: Wakefield Idol Summer Concert

Aug 25: Billy Lord

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$50)

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$50)

The Neverending Story

Adapted by David S. Craig, Based upon the novel by Michael Ende

June 24-25, July 1-2, 8-10, 15-17, 22-23, 29-30 at 7 pm

One day, a child stumbles upon a curious book, and is swept away in its magical story... The land of Fantastica is under threat of being consumed by The Nothing, and only young Atreyu, along with his trusty horse Artax, can stop it! Join us on this epic adventure full of creatures, characters, and puppets.

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Shakespeare on the Saugatucket: As You Like It

By William Shakespeare

Wednesdays and Sundays, July 24 - Aug 24 at 7 pm

Rosalind is banished and with her best friend, Celia, by her side, she journeys to a world of exile. But not before catching the eye of love-struck Orlando who is also forced from the court into the forest... What ensues is a riotous combination of a feisty cross-dressing heroine, a tartan-clad fool, melodic songs, questionable poetry, and laughs aplenty. Will love conquer all, or is it merely a madness?

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Men on Boats

By Jaclyn Backhaus

August 12-13, 19-20, 26-27, September 1-3, 8-10 at 7 pm

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. The thrilling true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition on a mission to chart the Colorado River. Can the captain lead this group of men who fancy themselves explorers? How far does loyalty go when the going gets tough? Both funny and thought-provoking, Men on Boats flips history on its head.

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)

Tickets: $30 (Choose your price between $10-$40)