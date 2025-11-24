Review: DESIGN FOR LIVING at Head Trick Theatre

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Head Trick Theatre presents “Design for Living,” Noel Coward’s brazen 1933 comedy about a bizarre love triangle between a woman and two men that illustrates the complexity and calamity of relationships while examining the role money and success play when deciding to make a commitment, whether it be sexual, emotional, or matrimonial.

The members of this scandalous trio are Gilda (Clare Boyd), Otto (Neal Leaheey), and Leo (Daniel Holmes). When we first meet Gilda, an interior decorator, she is lamenting about something–she does a lot of that–to her friend and confidante, Ernest (Jerry Larkin), an art dealer. Gilda now lives with Otto, a painter just starting to make his mark, but pines for Leo, a playwright.

All three have known each other a long time, and how intimately they are acquainted is open for discussion, so it comes as no major surprise when Otto learns that Gilda is leaving him for Leo. But the fickle Gilda soon misses her life with Otto and the tables are turned again, until Ernest swoops in, causing her to reexamine her association with both men.

This shameless game of musical chairs–or bedrooms, rather–is especially titillating, and racy even by today’s standards. The banter that accompanies these repeated breakups and reconciliations is inarguably lengthy and exaggerated albeit sophisticated and playful. The audience learns rather quickly that while these individuals are mostly selfish and unpleasant, their ludicrous, soap opera-esque antics are nonetheless irresistibly entertaining.

Under the skilled direction of Blanche Case, the three lead actors deliver extraordinary performances and share remarkable chemistry. Boyd is simply masterful as Gilda and never misses a beat whether she’s elated, aroused, or defeated. Holmes is ferociously charming as Leo, complete with an ever-present impish grin and pestering disposition. Leaheey triumphs as the forlorn yet determined Otto whose befuddled expression alone is comical. The intricate, rapid-fire exchanges between them are quintessential examples of great comedic acting.

Larkin is a delight as the stoic Ernest, who can hold his tongue for only so long–after which, the result is hilarious–and Jessica Gates is worthy of mention for her portrayal of the bothered servant, Miss Hodge.

The set is simple yet elegant, complete with work on display from local area artists, and it should come as no surprise that the bar table is put to great use as the most pivotal piece of stage equipment.

I would argue that if this play were written today, it would be 30 to 45 minutes shorter and still be just as clever and funny (select scenes are longer than need be), but Coward is a man of many words, and any issues I may have had with the script were remedied by the superlative performances.

“Design for Living” is a notable comedic work from a master playwright with a surprisingly timely premise, and Head Trick’s production features some of the best acting in the region this year.

Head Trick Theatre’s “Design for Living” runs through November 23rd at 95 Empire Street in Providence. For tickets and information, visit www.headtricktheatre.org or email headtricktheatre@gmail.com.

