MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Contemporary Theater Company

Romance, laughter, and the beauty of the Regency era are headed to Wakefield as The Contemporary Theater Company brings to life Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, running December 5–21. The production opens with previews on December 5–6 at 7 pm, followed by performances December 11–13 and December 19–20 at 7 pm, with Sunday matinees on December 7, 14, and 21 at 2 pm.

Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, the play revisits the world of Pride and Prejudice two years after the events of Jane Austen’s novel. This time, the spotlight shines on Mary Bennet, the often-overlooked middle sister whose sharp intelligence and longing for something more than a life spent reading and playing piano make her a compelling heroine.

Her world shifts when Arthur de Bourgh—an earnest, bookish new lord pulled reluctantly from the comforts of a library in Oxford—arrives at Pemberley for the family’s Christmas gathering. Their unexpected connection sparks hopes of independence, romance, and the possibility that Mary’s quieter gifts might finally be seen and celebrated.

“There is plenty to love for Austen fans, but you absolutely can be an Austen novice and love it!” says director Maggie Cady. “In fact, we have a few folks in the cast who are encountering these characters for the first time in this process.”

The cast features Sarah Quintiliani as Mary Bennet, Neil Motta as Arthur de Bourgh, Sara McCormick as Lizzy Darcy (formerly Bennet), Michael Rogers as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Brittany Thompson as Jane Bingley (formerly Bennet), Devon Andrews as Charles Bingley, Claire Crittendon as Lydia Wickham (formerly Bennet), and Steph Traversa as Anne de Bourgh.

The production is helmed by Director Maggie Cady with Assistant Director Riley Cash, Stage Manager Raegan Straight, Costume Designer Marissa Dufault, Props Master Betsy Dufault, and Dramaturge Susie Chakmakian. Dufault’s handcrafted, period-accurate costumes bring Regency style to life, and the set includes a real (hypoallergenic) Christmas tree—because if you’re visiting Pemberley at Christmastime, why not go all in?

“This show embraces the wit of Jane Austen and stays true to her style and characters while continuing the story,” says Cady. “Rehearsals have been full of laughter, and I’m excited for audiences to get to experience it! It’s full of charm, hope, and love – the perfect holiday recipe.”

Audience members get to choose the price that works for them. The standard price is $35, but $25 and $10 tickets are available for anyone who needs them and $45 tickets are available if you can give a bit extra to support the theater and ensure they are able to keep all ticket options available.

The company also recently announced its 2026 season—now available on its website—which includes titles such as Into the Woods, The Importance of Being Earnest, Love’s Labour’s Lost, A Christmas Carol, The Revolutionists, and the hilariously messy Night of the Living Dead Live featuring a blood splash zone.

Find more information about Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, their popular Christmas Cocktail Cabaret at The Towers, and what is in store for the new year on the CTC’s website at contemporarytheatercompany.com.