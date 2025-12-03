Photos: Rhode Island Premiere Of OCTET At Wilbury Theatre Group

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wilbury Theatre Group is presenting the Rhode Island premiere of Octet, a chamber choir musical by Dave Malloy, directed by Josh Short with musical direction by Milly Massey. See photos of the production.

The cast features Chelsea Aubert, Jenna Benzinger, Alexander Boyle, Jason Cabral, Michael Yussef Greene, Jason Quinn, Helena Tafuri, and Naomi Tyler. Winner of the Lucille Lortel Award, Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Obie Award for Outstanding New Musical, Octet is a hauntingly original musical about the search for human connection in the digital age. The production runs December 4 – 21, 2025. Tickets, ranging from $10 - $55 are now on sale.

Octet is a chamber choir musical that dives into the digital abyss as eight internet addicts grapple with everything from online dating to Candy Crush to conspiracy theories on the dark web. Sung entirely a cappella, Octet blends razor-sharp contemporary critique with haunting harmonies and asks us to wonder what’s really at stake every time we engage with the glow of our phones.

“With Octet, Dave Malloy has created a piece of musical theater that feels both timeless and urgently of this moment,” said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. “We were so fortunate to share Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 with our audiences during our 2021/22 Season, and it’s thrilling for us to now be the first to bring this very different, intricate, a cappella story to Rhode Island. I can’t wait to invite audiences into a musical meditation on connection, isolation, and the strange poetry of our digital lives.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.thewilburygroup.org/octet

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers



Helena Tafuri, Jenna Benzinger & Chelsea Aubert

Naomi Tyler

Michael Yussef Greene

The cast of Wilbury Theatre Group''s OCTET.

Alexander Boyle and the cast of Wilbury Theatre Group''s OCTET.

