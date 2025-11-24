Providence Performing Arts Center To Serve As A Toys For Tots Collection Site Throughout The Holiday Season

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Providence Performing Arts Center will participate in the annual Toys for Tots campaign beginning November 29, inviting audiences to donate new, unwrapped toys during select performances.

The initiative, presented in partnership with WPRI CBS 12 and Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, will help support local children throughout Rhode Island this holiday season. PPAC will host a collection box in the Theatre’s Arcade near the box office window.

The campaign will run in conjunction with multiple events at the theatre, beginning with The Music of Pink Floyd with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra on November 29 and continuing through December programming including Water for Elephants, PPAC and The VETS’ Holiday Sale, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Snow Must Go On!, Boston Pops Holiday Concerts, and Cirque Dreams Holidaze.

Patrons attending these performances may bring a new, unwrapped gift suitable for children and teens up to age 18.

According to Toys for Tots, the Rhode Island chapter distributed more than 195,000 toys to over 29,000 children in 2024. PPAC notes that donations of all kinds—including books, board games, stuffed animals, and craft kits—will help brighten the season for families across the state.

The Providence Performing Arts Center expressed its appreciation to audiences in advance for supporting the annual drive.