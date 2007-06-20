First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Duprey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stadium Theatre 19%

SWEENEY TODD

18%

Justina Mabray -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE WEDDING SINGER

9%

Chelsea Morgan -- Academy Players of Rhode Island

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

8%

Jane Allard -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Molly Berard -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Christopher Campbell -- Theatre By The Sea

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Crespo the Second -- The Players, Barker

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Jenna Larson -- Stadium Theatre

HEAETBREAK HOTEL

5%

Nikki Snelson -- Theatre By The Sea

THE TROJAN WOMEN

4%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

CHICAGO

4%

Marley Shaw -- West Bay Community Theater

CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Jenn Webb -- Stadium Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Taavon Gamble -- Trinity Rep

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Stacey Fleming Flaherty -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

14%

Jillian Gesualdi -- East End Theatre & Performing Arts

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

9%

Belle Brancato -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Liora Gafen -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID

7%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre

AMANDA WADE

6%

A Christmas Carol -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Connor Goins -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

5%

Aaron Blanck -- Burbage Theatre

FINDING NEMO KIDS

5%

Sarah Elizabeth Taylor -- East End Theater and Performing Arts

PUFFS

4%

Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy -- J-DAPA

CINDERELLA

4%

Teal Griswold -- The Community Players

KATHERINE GRIST

4%

Jesus Christ Super Star -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Stephanie Travera -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

Carol Allen -- The Players, Barker

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

David T. Howard -- Gamm Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

2%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium theatre

THE WISH

2%

Ricci Mann -- Reverie Theatre Group

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

2%

Janet Schachtel -- Jamestown Community Theatre

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Michaela Nerney -- Stadium Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

1%

Riley Nedder -- Burbage Theatre

NEVER THE SINNER

1%

Samantha Urbaez -- Reverie Theatre Group

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

Amber Voner -- Trinity Rep

THE LUCKY CHANCE

1%

Marissa Dufault -- Head Trick Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

24%

- Theatre By The Sea

THE LITTLE MERMAID

22%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

18%

- RISE

THE WIZARD OF OZ

18%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

18%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

19%

Justina Mabray -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

13%

Christian O'Neill -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID

10%

Sean Leehan -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Samantha Hudgins, Lydia Johnson -- The Players, Barker

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Will Gelinas -- Stadium Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Christopher Campbell -- Theatre By The Sea

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Emily Nicole Cameron -- Stadium Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

5%

Nikki Snelson -- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

5%

Terry Shea -- West Bay Community Theater

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

5%

John K McElroy II -- The Community Players

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Michael Daniels -- Stadium Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Kevin P. Hill -- Theatre By The Sea

101 DALMATIONS KIDS

3%

Nicole DiMattei -- The Granite Theater

CINDERELLA

2%

Rachel Terceira -- The Community Players

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

11%

Alexander Bulova -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

9%

Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy -- J-DAPA

CALENDAR GIRLS

8%

Alex Eldridge -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

Jenn Webb -- Stadium Theatre

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

6%

Kaylee Arruda -- Stadium Theatre

HAMLET

6%

Tony Estrella -- Gamm Theatre

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

5%

Rose Linnell -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES

4%

Audrey Dubois -- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

4%

David Raposo -- Stadium Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

4%

Lynne Collinson & Karen Besson -- The Players, Barker

THE GREAT GATSBY

3%

Jill Tokac -- Stadium Theatre

PICNIC

3%

Karen Besson -- The Arctic Playhouse

THE TROJAN WOMEN

3%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Brian McEleney -- Gamm

LEND ME A TENOR

3%

Jay Burns -- The Community Players

ON GOLDEN POND

2%

Dekhi Touray -- Stadium theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Lauren Katherine Pothier -- Reverie Theatre Group

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

2%

Angela Brazil -- Burbage Theatre

THE WISH

2%

Cyrus Busteed -- Reverie Theatre Group

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US

2%

Christopher Windom -- Trinity Rep

HANG

2%

Lynne Collinson -- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co

DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN

2%

Rebecca Maxfield -- Head Trick Theatre

SUITE MEETING

1%

Daria-Lyric Montaquila -- Reverie Theatre Group

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

1%

Judy George -- Granite Theatre

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

1%

Nicole DiMattei -- Granite Theater

SWEENEY TODD

14%

- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

13%

- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

9%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

PUFFS

6%

- J-DAPA

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

6%

- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

6%

- The Players, Barker

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

- Stadium Theatre

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

- Theatre By The Sea

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

- The Players, Barker

BEAUTIFUL

2%

- Stadium Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

- Theatre By The Sea

HAIRSPRAY

2%

- Theatre By The Sea

CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Stadium Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

- Granite Theater

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

- Burbage Theatre

CHICAGO

2%

- West Bay Community Theater

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

- OUT LOUD Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

- The Gamm

THE WISH

2%

- Reverie Theatre Group

THE LUCKY CHANCE

1%

- Head Trick Theatre

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US

1%

- Trinity Rep

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

- Trinity Rep

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

1%

- Stadium theatre

ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES

1%

- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

12%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

10%

Aidan Guilderson -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

10%

Matthew Eisemann -- J-DAPA

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Aimee Ambrosino -- RIsE

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Alexander Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Christian O'Neill and Aimee Ambrosino -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Harmony Lindstrom -- Barker Playhouse

THE GREAT GATSBY

4%

Joey Del Santo -- Stadium Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

4%

Ron Allen -- The Players, Barker

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Alexander Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

3%

Marc Tiberiis II -- OUT LOUD Theatre

NEVER THE SINNER

3%

Yonah Ingber -- Reverie Theatre Group

DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN

3%

Derek Laurendeau -- Head Trick Theatre

HAMLET

3%

Jeff Adelberg -- Gamm

HANG

3%

Andrew Iacovelli -- WomensWork/Burbage Theatre

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

3%

Audrey Visscher -- Burbage Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Jeremy Drolet -- Reverie Theatre Group

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Jeff Adelberg -- The Gamm

THE LITTLE MERMAID

17%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

14%

E. Justin Simone -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS

11%

Tim Sauer -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

9%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

Jacob Priddy -- Theatre By The Sea

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

7%

James Woods -- Theatre By The Sea

BEAUTIFUL

6%

Alex Tirrell -- Stadium Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Lauren Katherine Pothier -- Reverie Theatre Group

101 DALMATIANS KIDS

5%

Alex Celico -- The Granite Theater

CHICAGO

4%

Dave Laros -- West Bay Community Theater

SWEENEY TODD

16%

- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

8%

- The Players, Barker

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

7%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

BEAUTIFUL

5%

- Stadium Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

- Theatre By The Sea

CHICAGO

4%

- West Bay Community Theater

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Theatre By The Sea

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

- RISE

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

3%

- Theatre By The Sea

KISS ME, KATE

3%

- Granite Theater, Westerly, RI

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

2%

- The Community Players

CINDERELLA

2%

- The Community Players

SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US

28%

- Trinity Rep

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

22%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

20%

- Trinity Rep

THE WISH

14%

- Reverie Theatre Group

SUITE MEETING

9%

- Reverie Theatre Group

WHEN CADEN CAME

8%

- Fringe PVD, Wilbury Group

SWEENEY TODD

11%

Sarah Taylor -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Tyler Rebello -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Taylor Lahaise -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Erin Malcolm -- The Players, Barker

BEAUTIFUL

5%

Ryan Foster -- Stadium Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Alex Paul David -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

ROCKY HORROR SHOW

4%

Addison Roush -- Granite Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Tyler Dorothy -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Alexa-Rei Leclerc -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

4%

Joe Hebel -- Theatre By The Sea

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

William C. Gelinas -- The Stadium Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

Maddy Cardona -- West Bay Community Theater

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Niki Metcalf -- Theatre By The Sea

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Justin Boudreau -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

CINDERELLA

3%

Brenna Griswold -- The Community Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Christina Morris -- Stadium Theatre

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

2%

Tyler Rebello -- The Community Players

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Ivis Tostes -- Stadium Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Dakota Mackey-McGee -- Theatre By The Sea

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Stephen Kalogeras -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Luca Ialongo -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

CHICAGO

2%

Laura Thompson -- West Bay Community Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Michael Daniels -- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Dave Antocci -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

CHRISTMAS CAROL

8%

Ethan Kerwin -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

8%

Abbey Spolidoro -- J-DAPA

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

7%

Adeline DeFeo -- Stadium Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

6%

Bob Sullivan -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Belle Brancato -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

5%

Joshua Esquite -- J-DAPA

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Sofia DaSilva -- Reverie Theatre Group

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

4%

Angela Foley -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

PUFFS

3%

Robert Simoneau -- J-DAPA

CALENDAR GIRLS

3%

Christine cochrane -- Stadium Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

3%

Robbie Hoye -- Stadium Theatre

HARVEY

3%

Paul Nolette -- The Arctic Playhouse

CALENDAR GIRLS

2%

Stacey Flaherty -- Stadium Theatre

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

2%

Stephen Thorne -- Burbage Theatre

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Taavon Gamble -- Trinity Rep

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Julia Curtin -- Barker Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard -- Stadium Theatre

HAMLET

2%

Jeff Church -- Gamm Theatre

LEND ME A TENOR

2%

Camille Terilli -- The Community Players

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Betsy Rinaldi -- The Players, Barker

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

Christina Morris -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Katie O'Rourke -- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Brian Wolfe-Leonard -- Stadium Theatre

PICNIC

2%

Alyssa Oliver -- The Arctic Playhouse

CALENDAR GIRLS

1%

Heather Abrahams -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

12%

- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

10%

- J-DAPA

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

9%

- Stadium Theatre

THE GREAT GATSBY

9%

- Stadium theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

8%

- Gamm

CALENDAR GIRLS

5%

- Stadium Theatre

THE WISH

5%

- Reverie Theatre Group

ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES

4%

- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

4%

- The Plalyers/Barker

HARVEY

4%

- The Arctic Playhouse

HAMLET

4%

- Gamm Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

3%

- OUT LOUD Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

- Reverie Theatre Group

PICNIC

3%

- Arctic Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

- Stadium Theatre

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

2%

- Trinity Rep

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

2%

- Granite Theater

THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING

2%

- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

NEVER THE SINNER

1%

- Reverie Theatre Group

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

1%

- Granite Theater

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

- Trinity Rep

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

1%

- Burbage Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

1%

- Stadium Theatre

DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN

1%

- Head Trick Theatre

THE FATHER

1%

- Wilbury Theatre Group

SWEENEY TODD

17%

Lydia Bonoyer -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE LITTLE MERMAID

12%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

11%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

9%

Christian O'Neill and Thomas Viall -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Alex Sprague -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Ian Hudgins -- Barker Playhouse

PICNIC

5%

Lloyd Felix -- The Arctic Playhouse

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

4%

Trevor Elliott -- Burbage Theatre

101 DALMATIANS KIDS

4%

Alex Celico -- The Granite Theater

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Alexander Sprague -- Stadium Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

3%

Patrick Lynch -- The Gamm

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Alexander P. Sprague -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Thomas Viall -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

THE TROJAN WOMEN

2%

Marc Tiberiis II -- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

2%

Dan Clement -- Barker Playhouse

CINDERELLA

2%

Matt Terceira -- The Community Players

HANG

1%

Trevor Elliott -- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co

THE WISH

1%

Jeremy Drolet -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

1%

Roger Pavey Jr. -- Granite Theater

SUITE MEETING

1%

Jeremy Drolet -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

16%

Echo French -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

13%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE LITTLE MERMAID

11%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

9%

Nic Hallenbeck -- Stadium Theatre

I HATE HAMLET

7%

Terry Shea -- Barker Playhouse

DINNER WITH FRIENDS

6%

Bradley Caiola -- Granite Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

5%

Kira Hawkridge -- OUT LOUD Theatre

HANG

4%

Andrew Iacovelli -- Burbage Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

4%

Trevor Elliott -- Burbage Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

4%

Peter Sacha Hurowitz -- The Gamm

THE LUCKY CHANCE

3%

Rebecca Maxfield -- Head Trick Theatre

NEVER THE SINNER

3%

Michael Eckenreiter -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE WISH

3%

Taylor K. Corbett -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE

2%

Bradley Caiola -- Granite Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

10%

Abbey Spolidoro -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Jeff Davis -- The Players at Barker Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID

6%

Billie Kennedy -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Connor LaFlamme -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Patrick O'Brien -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Stephen Grivers -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Brittney Simard -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY

4%

Alana Cauthen -- Theatre By The Sea

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Ivis Tostes -- Stadium Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

4%

Tyler Rebello -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

CHICAGO

3%

Greg Gillis -- West Bay Community Theater

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Brendan Bonoyer -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

3%

Angela Foley -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

James Laurent -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

2%

Laird LaCoste -- Theatre By The Sea

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Matt Eisemann -- East End Theatre and Performing Arts

CINDERELLA

2%

Larissa Laver -- The Community Players

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Lily Jeswald -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Catie McFarlane -- Stadium Theatre

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

2%

Brian Gustafson -- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Elizabeth Messier -- The Players, Barker

WAITRESS

2%

Tèa Migliazza -- Theatre By The Sea

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Patrick Murphy -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

11%

Belle Brancato -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

9%

Stephen Grivers -- J-DAPA

PICNIC

6%

Addison Magiera -- The Arctic Playhouse

THE GREAT GATSBY

6%

Alicia Napolitano -- Stadium Theatre

PUFFS

5%

Allison Hall -- J-DAPA

THE GREAT GATSBY

5%

James Laurent -- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

4%

Terry Shea -- The Players, Barker

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Soraya Salguero -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Katie Silvia -- Stadium Theatre

THE TROJAN WOMEN

3%

Vivian Alianiello -- OUT LOUD Theatre

THE REVLON GIRL

3%

Rachel Nadeau -- The Players, Barker

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Riley Nedder -- Reverie Theatre Group

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Ed Carusi -- Stadium Theatre

COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE

2%

Jackie Davis -- Trinity Rep

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME

2%

Amy Lytel -- Burbage Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Rachael Warren -- The Gamm Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Rodney Witherspoon -- Gamm

ANGELS IN AMERICA

2%

Gabby McCauley -- Gamm Theatre

HANG

2%

Aaron Morris -- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co

LEND ME A TENOR

2%

Elizabeth Jaques -- The Community Players

LEND ME A TENOR

2%

Chris Sabatino -- The Community Players

THE WISH

2%

Kerstyn Leigh -- Reverie Theatre Group

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

Omar Laguerre-Lewis -- Burbage Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Reagan LaPointe -- Stadium Theatre

CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Jonathan McDowell -- Stadium Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

26%

- Stadium Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

23%

- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center

ALADDIN

19%

- East End Theater and Performing Arts

FINDING NEMO KIDS

17%

- East End Theater and Performing Arts

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

15%

- Stadium Theatre

26%

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory

13%

East End Theatre and Performing Arts

9%

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble

7%

Theatre By The Sea

5%

The Players at Barker Playhouse

5%

The Arctic Playhouse

3%

J-DAPA

3%

Trinity Rep

3%

The Gamm

3%

Reverie Theatre Group

3%

Community Players

2%

RISe Rhode Island stage ensemble

2%

WomensWork Theatre Collaborative

2%

The Granite Theater

2%

Rhode to Broadway

2%

West Bay Community Theater

2%

OUT LOUD Theatre

1%

Burbage Theatre

1%

Jamestown Community Theater

1%

The Wilbury Theatre

1%

Swamp Meadow Community Theatre

1%

Assembly Theatre

1%

Wilbury Theatre

1%

Arctic Playhouse

1%

Gamm Theatre

