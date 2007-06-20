First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Duprey
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
19%
Justina Mabray
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
18%
Chelsea Morgan
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Academy Players of Rhode Island
9%
Jane Allard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
8%
Molly Berard
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
8%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
6%
Crespo the Second
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
6%
Jenna Larson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Nikki Snelson
- HEAETBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
4%
Marley Shaw
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Taavon Gamble
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Trinity Rep
3%
Stacey Fleming Flaherty
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jillian Gesualdi
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre & Performing Arts
14%
Belle Brancato
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Liora Gafen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
7%
A Christmas Carol
- AMANDA WADE
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Connor Goins
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Michaela Nerney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
5%
Aaron Blanck
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
5%
Sarah Elizabeth Taylor
- FINDING NEMO KIDS
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
5%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
4%
Teal Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
4%
Jesus Christ Super Star
- KATHERINE GRIST
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Stephanie Travera
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
3%
Michaela Nerney
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
3%
Carol Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
David T. Howard
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Michaela Nerney
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
2%
Ricci Mann
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Janet Schachtel
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
- Jamestown Community Theatre
2%
Michaela Nerney
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Riley Nedder
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
1%
Samantha Urbaez
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Amber Voner
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%
Marissa Dufault
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
24%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
22%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
18%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
18%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
18%Best Direction Of A Musical
Justina Mabray
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
19%
Christian O'Neill
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
13%
Sean Leehan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Samantha Hudgins, Lydia Johnson
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
8%
Will Gelinas
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Christopher Campbell
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
7%
Emily Nicole Cameron
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Nikki Snelson
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
5%
Terry Shea
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
5%
John K McElroy II
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
5%
Michael Daniels
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Kevin P. Hill
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Nicole DiMattei
- 101 DALMATIONS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
3%
Rachel Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Alexander Bulova
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Matthew Eisemann and Serena Roy
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
9%
Alex Eldridge
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
8%
Jenn Webb
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Kaylee Arruda
- IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Tony Estrella
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
6%
Rose Linnell
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
5%
Audrey Dubois
- ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
4%
David Raposo
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Lynne Collinson & Karen Besson
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
4%
Jill Tokac
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Karen Besson
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Brian McEleney
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
3%
Jay Burns
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
3%
Dekhi Touray
- ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium theatre
2%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Angela Brazil
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Cyrus Busteed
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Christopher Windom
- SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
2%
Lynne Collinson
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
2%
Rebecca Maxfield
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
2%
Daria-Lyric Montaquila
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Judy George
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
1%
Nicole DiMattei
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
1%Best Ensemble SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
14%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
13%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
9%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
6%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
6%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
6%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
6%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
2%CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Granite Theater
2%THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
1%SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
1%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium theatre
1%ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
12%
Aidan Guilderson
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
10%
Matthew Eisemann
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
10%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
9%
Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RIsE
7%
Alexander Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Christian O'Neill and Aimee Ambrosino
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%
Harmony Lindstrom
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
6%
Joey Del Santo
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Ron Allen
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Yonah Ingber
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Derek Laurendeau
- DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
3%
Jeff Adelberg
- HAMLET
- Gamm
3%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- WomensWork/Burbage Theatre
3%
Audrey Visscher
- CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
3%
Jeremy Drolet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Jeff Adelberg
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Tirrell
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
17%
E. Justin Simone
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
14%
Tim Sauer
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
11%
Alex Tirrell
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Alex Tirrell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Alex Tirrell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Jacob Priddy
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
7%
James Woods
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
7%
Alex Tirrell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Lauren Katherine Pothier
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
5%
Dave Laros
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%Best Musical SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
16%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
11%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
10%INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
8%YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
7%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
7%BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
5%WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
4%CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- RISE
4%HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
3%KISS ME, KATE
- Granite Theater, Westerly, RI
3%MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%Best New Play Or Musical SOMEONE WILL REMEMBER US
- Trinity Rep
28%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
22%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
20%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
14%SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
9%WHEN CADEN CAME
- Fringe PVD, Wilbury Group
8%Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Taylor
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
11%
Tyler Rebello
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
6%
Catie McFarlane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Taylor Lahaise
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Erin Malcolm
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
5%
Ryan Foster
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Alex Paul David
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
Addison Roush
- ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Granite Theatre
4%
Tyler Dorothy
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
4%
Alexa-Rei Leclerc
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Joe Hebel
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
William C. Gelinas
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Stadium Theatre
3%
Maddy Cardona
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Niki Metcalf
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
3%
Justin Boudreau
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Brenna Griswold
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
3%
Christina Morris
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Tyler Rebello
- MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
- The Community Players
2%
Ivis Tostes
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Dakota Mackey-McGee
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Stephen Kalogeras
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Luca Ialongo
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Laura Thompson
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
2%
Michael Daniels
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Dave Antocci
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%Best Performer In A Play
Ethan Kerwin
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
8%
Abbey Spolidoro
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
8%
Adeline DeFeo
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
7%
Bob Sullivan
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Belle Brancato
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Joshua Esquite
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
5%
Sofia DaSilva
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
4%
Angela Foley
- THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Robert Simoneau
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
3%
Christine cochrane
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Robbie Hoye
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Paul Nolette
- HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
3%
Stacey Flaherty
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Stephen Thorne
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Taavon Gamble
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
2%
Julia Curtin
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Jeff Church
- HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Camille Terilli
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Betsy Rinaldi
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
2%
Christina Morris
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%
Katie O'Rourke
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Brian Wolfe-Leonard
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Alyssa Oliver
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
2%
Heather Abrahams
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
1%Best Play CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
12%PUFFS
- J-DAPA
10%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
9%THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium theatre
9%ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
8%CALENDAR GIRLS
- Stadium Theatre
5%THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
5%ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES
- Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
4%THE REVLON GIRL
- The Plalyers/Barker
4%HARVEY
- The Arctic Playhouse
4%HAMLET
- Gamm Theatre
4%THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%PICNIC
- Arctic Playhouse
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Stadium Theatre
2%COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
2%THAT DAY IS COMING, EVERY DAY IS COMING
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theater
1%BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Trinity Rep
1%EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- Burbage Theatre
1%ON GOLDEN POND
- Stadium Theatre
1%DR. KORCZAK AND THE CHILDREN
- Head Trick Theatre
1%THE FATHER
- Wilbury Theatre Group
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lydia Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
17%
Alex Sprague
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
12%
Alex Sprague
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Christian O'Neill and Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
9%
Alex Sprague
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
8%
Ian Hudgins
- INTO THE WOODS
- Barker Playhouse
7%
Lloyd Felix
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
5%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Alex Celico
- 101 DALMATIANS KIDS
- The Granite Theater
4%
Alexander Sprague
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Patrick Lynch
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
3%
Alexander P. Sprague
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Thomas Viall
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Marc Tiberiis II
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Dan Clement
- THE REVLON GIRL
- Barker Playhouse
2%
Matt Terceira
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Trevor Elliott
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
1%
Jeremy Drolet
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%
Roger Pavey Jr.
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theater
1%
Jeremy Drolet
- SUITE MEETING
- Reverie Theatre Group
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Echo French
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
16%
Nic Hallenbeck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
13%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
11%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
10%
Nic Hallenbeck
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Stadium Theatre
9%
Terry Shea
- I HATE HAMLET
- Barker Playhouse
7%
Bradley Caiola
- DINNER WITH FRIENDS
- Granite Theatre
6%
Kira Hawkridge
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
5%
Andrew Iacovelli
- HANG
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Trevor Elliott
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
4%
Peter Sacha Hurowitz
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm
4%
Rebecca Maxfield
- THE LUCKY CHANCE
- Head Trick Theatre
3%
Michael Eckenreiter
- NEVER THE SINNER
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Taylor K. Corbett
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Bradley Caiola
- THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE
- Granite Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abbey Spolidoro
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
10%
Jeff Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players at Barker Playhouse
6%
Billie Kennedy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Connor LaFlamme
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
5%
Patrick O'Brien
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
5%
Stephen Grivers
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
4%
Brittney Simard
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Alana Cauthen
- HAIRSPRAY
- Theatre By The Sea
4%
Ivis Tostes
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre
4%
Tyler Rebello
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
4%
Greg Gillis
- CHICAGO
- West Bay Community Theater
3%
Brendan Bonoyer
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
3%
Angela Foley
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Catie McFarlane
- BEAUTIFUL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
James Laurent
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
3%
Laird LaCoste
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Catie McFarlane
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Matt Eisemann
- SWEENEY TODD
- East End Theatre and Performing Arts
2%
Larissa Laver
- CINDERELLA
- The Community Players
2%
Lily Jeswald
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Catie McFarlane
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Brian Gustafson
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
2%
Elizabeth Messier
- INTO THE WOODS
- The Players, Barker
2%
Tèa Migliazza
- WAITRESS
- Theatre By The Sea
2%
Patrick Murphy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Belle Brancato
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
11%
Stephen Grivers
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
9%
Addison Magiera
- PICNIC
- The Arctic Playhouse
6%
Alicia Napolitano
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre
6%
Allison Hall
- PUFFS
- J-DAPA
5%
James Laurent
- THE GREAT GATSBY
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
5%
Terry Shea
- THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
- The Players, Barker
4%
Soraya Salguero
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Katie Silvia
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
3%
Vivian Alianiello
- THE TROJAN WOMEN
- OUT LOUD Theatre
3%
Rachel Nadeau
- THE REVLON GIRL
- The Players, Barker
3%
Riley Nedder
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Ed Carusi
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Jackie Davis
- COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE
- Trinity Rep
2%
Amy Lytel
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Rachael Warren
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- The Gamm Theatre
2%
Rodney Witherspoon
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm
2%
Gabby McCauley
- ANGELS IN AMERICA
- Gamm Theatre
2%
Aaron Morris
- HANG
- WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co
2%
Elizabeth Jaques
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Chris Sabatino
- LEND ME A TENOR
- The Community Players
2%
Kerstyn Leigh
- THE WISH
- Reverie Theatre Group
2%
Omar Laguerre-Lewis
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Burbage Theatre
2%
Reagan LaPointe
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%
Jonathan McDowell
- CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Stadium Theatre
26%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center
23%ALADDIN
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
19%FINDING NEMO KIDS
- East End Theater and Performing Arts
17%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Stadium Theatre
15%Favorite Local Theatre
Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory
26%
East End Theatre and Performing Arts
13%
Rhode Island Stage Ensemble
9%
Theatre By The Sea
7%
The Players at Barker Playhouse
5%
The Arctic Playhouse
5%
J-DAPA
3%
Trinity Rep
3%
The Gamm
3%
Reverie Theatre Group
3%
Community Players
3%
RISe Rhode Island stage ensemble
2%
WomensWork Theatre Collaborative
2%
The Granite Theater
2%
Rhode to Broadway
2%
West Bay Community Theater
2%
OUT LOUD Theatre
2%
Burbage Theatre
1%
Jamestown Community Theater
1%
The Wilbury Theatre
1%
Swamp Meadow Community Theatre
1%
Assembly Theatre
1%
Wilbury Theatre
1%
Arctic Playhouse
1%
Gamm Theatre
1%