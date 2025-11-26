Gamm Board Of Directors Announces ﻿Departure Of Executive Director Jason Cabral

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm), has announced that Executive Director Jason Cabral will be leaving the organization after a successful two and a half years to pursue new creative and professional goals. Cabral will continue to lead the theater's operations through December 31.

During Cabral's tenure, The Gamm has experienced significant institutional, artistic, and programmatic growth. Under his leadership, the organization has strengthened its financial position significantly and has secured multiple major gifts including a recent $250,000 grant from The Champlin Foundation. In that time, The Gamm's audience and donor base have nearly doubled, with ticket revenues up by 71% and individual contributions up 58%. Additionally, the theater has launched a new play development program, making a long-term commitment to developing new theatrical works for the region.

Gamm Board President Miriam Weizenbaum noted that Cabral was hired at a critical juncture in the theater's history.

“The Gamm was looking for an executive director to help right the ship. We needed a leader to help bring back patrons and donors following the worst of the pandemic, modernize our administrative systems, increase our financial health, and essentially ready The Gamm for growth,” Weizenbaum said. “We found that person in Jason, who met and exceeded those expectations, and has positioned The Gamm for continued success. The Gamm's leadership applauds and appreciates all Jason has accomplished and we wish him well.”

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella echoed Weizenbaum saying, “Jason's impact on The Gamm in the past two seasons has been incredible. Our 40th Anniversary season was our best by every measure, embracing the origins of our mighty company while priming us for the next great leap forward. He has been instrumental in laying the foundations for an incredible future. I will miss him and wish him what I'm sure will be even more success.”

Cabral said he will remember most from him time as The Gamm “not the events or financial reports, but the loyal board members and patrons, and the staff and artists who pour so much of themselves into this work.

“Working alongside Tony and celebrating those ‘we did it' moments with the team has been a privilege and a memory I'll carry with me,” Cabral said. “As I step away, my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude and total confidence that this small but mighty community will continue to build on the foundation we've created together.”

The Gamm Board of Directors will initiate a search for a new executive director to lead the theater through its next phase of growth.