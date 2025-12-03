Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Providence Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Providence Performing Arts Center presents “Water for Elephants,” a moving, spectacular musical based on Sara Gruen’s bestselling historical romance novel and the 2011 movie adaptation starring Reese Witherspoon. With music and lyrics by Pig Pen Theatre Co. and book by Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants” debuted on Broadway in 2024 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

An elderly widower, Jacob Jankowski (Robert Tully), escapes from his nursing home to see the circus where his knowledge of animals, including ‘the Benzini Stampede’ ("the greatest disaster in circus history”), catches the attention of the owners, Charlie (Connor Sullivan) and June (Helen Krushinski). Jacob then shares his story, beginning as a young man (Zachary Keller) about to graduate from veterinary school who loses everything in an instant and hops aboard a train.

Young Jacob learns the train’s passengers are all part of a traveling circus group, and he soon befriends a courteous crew member, Camel (Javier Garcia), who puts Jacob to work, much to the chagrin of his irritable, knife-throwing sidekick, Walter (Tyler West). When the ringmaster, August (Sullivan), is made aware of Jacob’s animal prowess, he offers him a job, and this crew of maladjusted misfits, including the exotic dancer Barbara (Ruby Gibbs), become his new family. However, it is Jacob’s relationship with August’s wife, Marlena (Krushinski), and their connection with an elephant named Rosie, that proves to be life changing.

Any mention of the circus typically conveys images of fun and festivity, and while there is certainly no shortage of frivolity in this production, “Water for Elephants” paints an understandably bleak picture of life during the Depression, with harsh depictions of animal cruelty, spousal abuse, and even murder. While these impoverished individuals appreciate and depend on each other, partly because of loyalty through shared experiences, they stay together more so out of desperation because they have nowhere else to go.

But don’t let the era’s economic climate dissuade you from enjoying the colorful, carnival-like atmosphere recreated on the stage. Tour director Ryan Emmons and choreographers Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll present snazzy, sensational dance routines, astounding acrobatics that will take your breath away, and amazing and equally endearing puppetry (Rosie ethereally evolves from a set of oversized ears to full-fledged elephant, and Walter’s adorable dog, Queenie, is so believably real).

Keller delivers a tender, charismatic performance as the animal-loving, orphaned Young Jacob, and his compassionate renditions of “Silver Stars” and “Go Home” illustrate his evident stage presence. As his counterpart, Tully’s Jacob is remarkably charming and humble. Krushinski is exquisite, portraying Marlena as a perfect combination of strength and sensitivity, especially when she sings “What Do You Do?” and comes to the realization that her situation is untenable.

Sullivan smartly and dutifully demonstrates intensity and arrogance as the easily enraged August (his “You’ve Got Nothing” is stylishly smug), and Garcia shines brightly—then darkly—as the amiable Camel. Gibbs is a delight as the resident mother figure, Barbara, and West steals every scene as the ornery-turned-honorable, Walter. Grant Huneycutt deserves special mention for his impressive, unsettling portrayal of August’s brawny, bullying henchman, Wade.

It would be criminal if I neglected to call out Yves Artiéres for his haunting, magnificent aerial dance routine as Marlena’s doomed horse, Silver Star. This profound display is one of several shining examples of the ensemble’s extraordinary talent.

The soundtrack is a pleasant mix of catchy tunes influenced by jazz, country, and blue grass, coupled with some trite, requisite crowd-pleasers, and a few especially memorable ballads.

The outstanding stage direction and its compelling, heartfelt story make “Water for Elephants” a winning, welcome addition to this holiday season’s theater offerings.

“Water for Elephants” runs through December 7th at Providence Performing Arts Center located at 220 Weybosset Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit www.ppacri.org.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...