Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! Cape Fear, Raleigh Little Theatre, Theatre Raleigh & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Raleigh winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
Check Out The 2020 Raleigh Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Raleigh Little Theatre
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Betsy Graves, Broughton High School Dance Department
Best Ensemble
SHREK - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Players' Retreat, Downtown Raleigh
Best Theatre Staff
Cape fear regional theater
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Costume Design of the Decade
Johanna Pan - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020
Dancer Of The Decade
Ariana DeBose - HAIRSPRAY - North Carolina Theatre - 2011
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Tiffany Green - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020
Director of a Play of the Decade
David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019
Favorite Social Media
Cape fear regional theater
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County
Lighting Design of the Decade
Matt Fick - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020
Original Script Of The Decade
Moses T. Alexander Greene - POOLED: A GOSPEL MUSICAL DRAMA - Li V Mahob Productions - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Marc Geller - THE NORMAL HEART - Burning Coal Theatre Company - 2020
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Raleigh Little Theatre - 2020
Set Design Of The Decade
Chris Bernier - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Jon Fredett - WAIT UNTIL DARK, THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Raleigh Little Theatre
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Vocalist Of The Decade
Ayana Washington - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre - 2020
Volunteer Of The Decade
Heather J. Strickland
