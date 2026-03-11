1776 Will Come to Raleigh Little Theatre

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raleigh Little Theatre will continue its 2025-2026 season with the Tony Award-winning musical 1776, running March 27 - April 19 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. Directed by former RLT Artistic Director Patrick Torres, the production revisits the birth of the United States through a modern lens, inviting audiences to reflect on the nation's founding ideals and their continued evolution.

Set during the summer of 1776, the musical follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to persuade the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the British monarchy. As debate intensifies and alliances shift, the delegates must confront the enormous responsibility of creating a new nation - and the compromises that come with it.

Blending history, humor, and unforgettable music, 1776 brings one of the most consequential moments in American history to vivid life. Raleigh Little Theatre's production arrives as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, offering audiences a chance to reflect on the ideals that shaped the country and how they continue to resonate today.

“The promise of the Declaration has always been unfinished,” said director Torres. “In our production of 1776, the debates of 1776 meet the world we live in today, inviting audiences to reflect on how each generation moves that promise forward. Exploring these ideas with the cast has connected us to this foundational document, and we are excited to share the work with the audience.”

A post-show discussion will take place on April 12, giving audiences an opportunity to explore the themes of the production and the historical moment it portrays. The Friday, March 27, performance at 8:00 p.m. will feature audio description for those with visual disabilities.

1776 is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. It is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission. The production is supported by United Arts Wake County, as well as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from The Cardinal at North Hills and our media sponsor WRAL.

Tickets for 1776 are on sale now and can be purchased at or by calling 919-821-3111.

About Raleigh Little Theatre

Founded in 1936, Raleigh Little Theatre (RLT) is one of the oldest, continuously operating, community theatres in the United States. RLT offers entertainment, education, and community programs year-round, reaching 40,000 people. As a community theatre, RLT engages hundreds of volunteers, under the guidance of professional staff, to achieve its mission and to bring quality live theatre to the Triangle area. Visit www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org for more information.

For media inquiries, contact Megan Farrell, Marketing Manager, at Megan@RaleighLittleTheatre.org or by phone at 919-821-4579 x 234.