GASLIGHTING: THE MUSICAL! Enters Phase 2 Development In Charlotte

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Charlotte-based theatre artist Brooke McCarthy has announced the launch of Phase 2 development for her original solo musical GASLIGHTING: THE MUSICAL! (a circus of the mind). The project is supported by the City of Charlotte’s Creative Growth Grant, administered by Charlotte Is Creative.

The new stage of development follows a Phase 1 workshop production at the Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte (CATCh). Phase 2 will lead to preview performances scheduled for May 15 and 16 at Charlotte’s Off-Broadway.

GASLIGHTING: THE MUSICAL! is a dark musical comedy set inside what the show calls the “Narci-Circus.” The story follows Birdie the Ringmaster as she navigates the psychological spectacle of emotional manipulation and narcissistic charm while attempting to reclaim her identity after abuse. The production blends original music, circus-inspired visuals, theatrical illusion, and comedy to explore the emotional experience of gaslighting.

Phase 2 will focus on expanding the show’s music, developing its circus and magical elements, and refining its storytelling ahead of the upcoming preview performances.

Frannie Williams will join the creative team as director. Jessica Borgnis will continue as lead composer and music director, having already collaborated with McCarthy on four new songs for the project. Elizabeth Swanson will serve as Costume Designer and craft artisan, while Nicole Adams joins as sound designer and assistant stage manager.

Illusionist Caleb Sigmon will work as magic and circus consultant, and Claire Hilton will serve as musical theatre, mask, and puppetry consultant. Caren and Xander Keyes will design a custom interactive crystal ball prop used in the production. Alex Gomez joins as lighting designer, Josh Freeman will serve as set designer, and Steven James will continue as production assistant and stage manager.

“Phase 2 is about expansion,” McCarthy said. “We're really building the world of the show with bolder music, visuals, and theatricality. I'm so excited to collaborate with this extraordinary group of Charlotte artists and continue growing this piece within our community.”

The May preview performances will offer audiences an early look at the next stage of the musical’s development.

Reviewing the initial workshop, critic Greg Paroff wrote, “Gaslighting: The Musical! is still becoming. That is not a weakness. It is its most promising quality.”

McCarthy previously received recognition for her solo show How to Be an Ethical Slut, which earned Critic’s Pick for Best One-Person Show and Best Actress honors in Queen City Nerve’s Best in the Nest awards.

Performance Information

Preview performances of GASLIGHTING: THE MUSICAL! (a circus of the mind) will take place May 15 and 16 at Charlotte’s Off-Broadway.