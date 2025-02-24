Theatre Raleigh 2025 Main Stage Season Tickets Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Raleigh has announced that single tickets are now available for its highly anticipated 2025 Main Stage season. Kicking off the lineup is next month's production of "The Trip to Bountiful," starring four-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Kim Zimmer.

Zimmer, who is known for portraying Reva Shayne on "Guiding Light," will be joined by Broadway veterans Dana Costello and Will Ray. Costello, whose Broadway credits include "Suffs," "Finding Neverland," "Pretty Woman," and "Jekyll & Hyde," and Ray, who appeared in "Les Misérables" on Broadway and national tours of "Finding Neverland" and "Little House on the Prairie: The Musical," bring their exceptional talents to the Theatre Raleigh stage.

Beyond "The Trip to Bountiful," the 2025 season brings more Tony Award-winning and nominated productions to local audiences. The season will feature beloved titles such as "Waitress, The Musical," "Peter and the Starcatcher," and "Once on This Island." Additionally, the newly announced "What We Leave Behind"—an original musical exploring the impact of chronic illness on a family—joins the season's diverse slate of productions.

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company known for casting top talent in its high-quality musicals, dramas and concert series. Since 2023, Theatre Raleigh productions have showcased such acclaimed Broadway performers as Ariana DeBose, Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis and Norbert Leo Butz. Last year's production of "Bull Durham, a New Musical" featured Broadway stars Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker.

2025 Main Stage Season Lineup:

The Trip to Bountiful

March 26-April 6, 2025

Horton Foote's Tony Award-winning play tells the moving story of Carrie Watts, an elderly Southern woman who dreams of escaping the bustling city to return to rural Bountiful, Texas. She sets out on a risky journey to her beloved hometown with her family in hot pursuit. Along the way, she encounters kindness and compassion and discovers the true meaning of home. This classic American drama is a touching portrait of family, what we hold onto and what we leave behind.

Peter and the Starcatcher

June 11-22, 2025

The Tony-winning play, based on the best-selling novels, upends the century-old story of how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. "Peter and the Starcatcher" playfully explores the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love. Though not a musical, this play incorporates musical elements to create its magical storytelling. This production uses ingenious stagecraft and imaginative innovation to bring the story to life. While "Peter and the Starcatcher" is not considered a children's show, it is appropriate for children ages 8 years and older.

Waitress

Aug. 6-24, 2025

One of the most beloved Broadway musicals in recent seasons makes its way to Theatre Raleigh in a new production that will make you laugh and touch your heart. Featuring unforgettable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it's an uplifting and inspiring celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie. "Waitress, The Musical" promises to be a sweet slice of musical heaven!

What We Leave Behind

Sept. 24-Oct. 5, 2025

What We Leave Behind is a profound and timely musical exploring the impact of chronic illness on a family. When musical theatre composer Jenny receives a diagnosis of breast cancer, it seems as though her world has come crashing down around her, but what a journey she embarks on. Written and composed by husband-and-wife team Jenny Giering and Sean Barry and based upon their shared journey, What We Leave Behind is a compelling one-woman musical, addressing some of the most pressing questions of our time with both heartwarming humor and heart-wrenching honesty.

Once on This Island

Nov. 12-23, 2025

This is a highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale The Little Mermaid. Once on a Caribbean island, a little girl is rescued from a disastrous storm by four gods—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, demon of Death. So starts the myth told in this breathtaking story of joy, sorrow and the triumph of love against all forces. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award-winning musical is a testament that a beautiful story simply told has the power to inspire and heal all.

Event Details:

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Venue: De Ann S. Jones Theatre, Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27616

Cost: $33-$50

Single tickets for each 2025 show can be purchased at https://theatreraleigh.com/.

Comments