Video: WE LIFT EACH OTHER Film Premieres at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Monday night, just ahead of Veterans Day, Tony Award winning producer Mara Isaacs and the Arts Impact Collaborative celebrated the world premiere screening of the new documentary film We Lift Each Other at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville, North Carolina. Check out a video from the event here!

The film follows North Carolina-based modern dance company Black Box Dance Theatre and their work with Veterans, giving them the courage to step into a creative process that fosters trust, healing, and resilience.

Notables who attended the premiere screening included Black Box Dance Theater’s Artistic Director Michelle Pearson, director and producer Lou Pepe, and President of the North Carolina Veterans Writing Alliance Steve Henderson, and some of the veteran participants (who also took part in a special performance).

We Lift Each Other is a story about North Carolina veterans, including participants from a Veteran Treatment Court—men and women navigating recovery from PTSD, addiction, and the visible and invisible wounds of military service. The film documents Black Box Dance Theatre's work with veterans, giving them the courage to step into a creative process that fosters trust, healing, and resilience.

We Lift Each Other is part of the groundbreaking anthology series I Feel Myself To Be Part of Something, a five-film docuseries that explores the impact of the arts in America. The films follow five distinct American communities and take viewers on a journey across the country, highlighting a range of art forms, communities, and programs to capture a rich and vibrant portrait of the essential role the arts play in our lives. The anthology launched with The Feeling of Home, set in White Sulphur Springs, MT, and will also include upcoming 2026 releases set in Española, Oakland, and Chicago respectively. Each film will premiere through a groundbreaking Community First Distribution Model—prioritizing screenings in the very communities where the stories were filmed. A trailer for the anthology can be found here. For more information visit www.artsimpact.us.