Lakewood Theatre Company Reveals 73rd Season

Lakewood Theatre Company will begin its 73rd season with six productions on its Mainstage and three productions on its Side Door Stage beginning July 11, 2025. Season tickets for the 2025-2026 season are now available for current subscribers.

Performances for Lakewood shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM, and some Wednesday evenings at 7:30 PM. Season tickets can be purchased at the LTC Box Office, 368 S. State Street, Lake Oswego. Box Office hours are 10-4 on weekdays and 10-4 on Saturdays. Call 503-635-3901.

This year, Lakewood will present a repertoire of theatrical gems! They open with the Portland area premiere of the award-winning musical All Shook Up, the story of a hip-swiveling, guitar-playing young man that will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes. Next, they will travel back in time with a new production of Dracula, a classic tale of power and seduction suitable for ages 12 and older. In November, Kris Kringle helps a young girl believe in the holidays in the play Miracle on 34th Street. After that, the company will exercise their “little gray cells” in a new adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic, Poirot: The Murder of Roger Ackroyd. Once the snow melts, they will present their subscriber's choice for drama, the Pulitzer Prize-winning The Glass Menagerie. They will conclude the season with laughter in the show-stopping musical Funny Girl. Plus, enjoy pre-order access for tickets to our Lost Treasures Series with a George Abbott theme on our Side Door Stage. T

This year the company will continue its added ordering options for subscribers. In addition to the Headlee Mainstage shows, subscribers can pre-order tickets to our Lost Treasures Collection Series on their Side Door Stage as well as Lakewood in City Lights (our holiday gala and fundraiser) scheduled for November 15, 2025, at Ironlight in Lake Oswego!

