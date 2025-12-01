Alex Ellis, Natalie Joy Johnson and More to Join BROADWAY IN BEND Benefit Concert

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Summit Health Cares will present its annual Broadway in Bend benefit concert at the Tower Theatre on Friday, December 12. This year's event, hosted by Christopher J. Hanke (Rent), will feature performances by Alex Ellis, Carly Hughes, Natalie Joy Johnson and more.

"It's a great excuse to come together, raise money and be in a room full of love and magic," exclaimed Alex Ellis (Catch Me if You Can), a long-time Broadway in Bend performer. "Broadway in Bend is my favorite event of the year, for sure!"

In addition to Ellis, this year's featured performers include Jen Brissman (Fiddler on the Roof), Kathy Deitch (Wicked), Carly Hughes (The Book of Mormon), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Grasan Kingsberry (The Color Purple), Sean Montgomery (The Music Man), Keven Quillon (Sweeney Todd), Christian Dante White (Hello, Dolly!), Andreas Wyder (How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical) AND MORE!

Proceeds from the event will benefit Oregonians in need, providing backpacks and mittens through community drives, diapers and period products for underserved neighbors through the Fresh Start program and more.

"If I could describe Broadway in Bend in three words, they would be gratitude, love and connection," added Ellis.