KINKY BOOTS Begins Performances At The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center In December

The American Theatre Guild will present the Tony and Grammy Award–winning musical KINKY BOOTS at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center for a three-day engagement from December 12–14, 2025, as part of the 25–26 Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series.

Performances will take place Friday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 14 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The touring cast will be led by Justin C. Woody (drag performer “Onya Nurve”) as Lola, with Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. The Angels will be played by Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, Blaise Rossmann, and Scarlett D. Von'Du. The company also includes Carlyn Barenholtz, Connor Buonaccorsi, Blake Du Bois, Brianna Clark, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards for Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, with original direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Based on true events, the musical follows Charlie Price as he attempts to save his family’s struggling shoe factory with the help of Lola, an entertainer with a need for durable stilettos.

The North American tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour’s creative team includes DB Bonds (Associate Director), Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), and Murnane Casting (Casting). The design team features Stephen Oremus (Arrangements and Orchestrations), David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), and Josh Marquette (Hair Design). The production also incorporates “Everybody Rejoice” by Luther Vandross and the “Emerald City Ballet” segment with music by Timothy Graphenreed.

The Grammy Award–winning Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway. The original Broadway production was produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig alongside a consortium of co-producers.