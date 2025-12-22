Nicholas Fox Appointed Artistic Director Of OPERA IN THE PARK Portland

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OPERA IN THE PARK Portland has announced the appointment of Nicholas Fox as its Artistic Director effective December 1, 2025. Fox's designation follows one year as Interim Artistic Director and two years of conducting for Opera in the Park Portland, during which he led two of the organization's most successful summer presentations, La Traviata in 2024 and Carmen in 2025, each drawing upwards of 7,000 attendees to Peninsula Park.

Fox currently serves as Associate Music Director at Portland Opera, where he has conducted seven mainstage productions, numerous chamber operas, and countless concerts since joining the company in 2013, in repertoire ranging from Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice to Philip Glass's In the Penal Colony. He earned particular acclaim for stepping in without rehearsal to lead a triumphant opening night of Puccini's Madama Butterfly in 2019.

Fox's recent engagements include debuts with the Siletz Bay Music Festival, the Portland Chamber Orchestra, and New Orleans Opera, where he conducted the company's 2025 production of Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore. He also served as Interim Music Director of Oregon Ballet Theatre, conducting The Nutcracker and Giselle during the 2024–25 season.

Originally from Los Angeles, Fox studied piano and composition from age twelve and later received his degree in orchestral conducting from the Mannes College of Music. His early career included significant work at New York City Opera, where he served as Assistant and Interim Chorus Master and contributed to more than a dozen productions, including the New York premiere of Bernstein's A Quiet Place.

“We are honored that Nicholas is joining our team as Artistic Director. He is a thoughtful and inventive musical leader who brings humor, professionalism, and meaning teaching moments to his work with artists. Our experience with him as Interim AD over the past year has confirmed his dedication to our mission and shown us that his musical brilliance will elevate our concerts and enrich the community we serve,” said Jocelyn Bates O'Brien, Board President.

Founded in 2003 as Portland Summerfest, OPERA IN THE PARK Portland's artistic leadership has previously been held exclusively by its two co-founders. With Fox's appointment, the company enters a new era dedicated to expanding free, world-class opera for audiences across the region.

