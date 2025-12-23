OPERA IN THE PARK Portland to Present World’s First Mariachi Opera

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OPERA IN THE PARK Portland will make history in summer 2026 by presenting the Oregon premiere of the world's first Mariachi opera, Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, in both Portland and Hillsboro.

The opera explores themes of family, love, and migration, bridging Mexican and classical opera traditions. Performed in both Spanish and English, it features professional opera singers, a full orchestra including Mariachi instruments, and a full chorus.

Cruzár la Cara de la Luna, a mariachi opera, features music by José “Pepe” Martinez and Leonard Foglia, with a book by Leonard Foglia. The work was commissioned by Houston Grand Opera and premiered there in September 2010, with orchestrations later commissioned by Minnesota Opera.

Performances will take place on July 24, 2026, at Shute Park in Hillsboro for the Oregon premiere, presented in partnership with the City of Hillsboro and marking the first time the opera has been offered free and open to the public anywhere in the world, and on July 26, 2026, at Peninsula Park in Portland.

