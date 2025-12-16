Chamber Music Northwest to Present Edgar Meyer, Tessa Lark, And Joshua Roman In Classical–Bluegrass Crossover Concert

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chamber Music Northwest will present a concert featuring seven-time Grammy Award–winning bassist Edgar Meyer alongside violinist Tessa Lark and cellist Joshua Roman as part of its 2025–26 Year-Round Season. The performance will take place at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton and marks the third concert in CMNW’s seven-concert season.

The trio will perform a program spanning J.S. Bach, original string trios by Edgar Meyer, and newly written works created for the ensemble’s inaugural tour. The concert highlights the artists’ shared roots in both classical and American vernacular traditions, bringing together repertoire that bridges chamber music and bluegrass-influenced styles.

CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim said the organization is welcoming Meyer back following his longstanding relationship with the festival, noting the collaboration with Lark and Roman as a meeting of artists across generations.

CONCERT PROGRAM

J.S. Bach – Sonata for Viola da Gamba in G Major, BWV 1027

Edgar Meyer – Selected Trios for Violin, Cello, and Bass

– Trio (1986)

– New Trio (2024)

– Trio (1988)

UPCOMING 2025–26 SEASON CONCERTS

The 2025–26 season continues with additional chamber performances and collaborations, including appearances by saxophonist Steven Banks with pianist Xak Bjerken, violinist Soovin Kim with pianist Ieva Jokūbavičiūtė, a revived performance of Loeffler’s Lost Octet, and a music-and-dance collaboration with BodyVox titled Walls Come Down.

TICKETS

Single tickets range from $40 to $77, with reduced pricing available for patrons under 40, under 18, seniors, and arts industry members. Subscription packages for the 2025–26 season are also available. Tickets and additional information can be found through Chamber Music Northwest.

