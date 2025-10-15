GUILDS OF MANZOA Begins Performances in Milwaukie This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Torchsong Entertainment will present the world premiere of Guilds of Manzoa, an original rock musical comedy written by Grey Davis with music by Heidi Davis and Ken Bussell, directed by Grey Davis.

Performances will take place November 7–23, 2025, at the Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge in Milwaukie, Oregon. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m.

About the Show

Jaimie, Max, Spencer, Kelly, and Steve are your average tabletop adventurers—until they decide to “branch out” and play a mysterious role-playing game called Guilds of Manzoa. Suddenly, they find themselves transported into a fantasy realm where three elder dragons—masquerading as billionaire moguls in the real world—hoard wealth and power across both dimensions. To save humanity, the group must join forces and slay the dragons before it’s too late.

Written by Portland artists, Guilds of Manzoa is a fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek musical packed with fantasy tropes, meta humor, and nerdy charm. The show blends campy Broadway sensibility with metal riffs and comedic bite, offering a score that spans power metal, heavy rock, and rap-rock, all with the irreverence of The Book of Mormon, Spamalot, and Tenacious D.

Rated PG-13 for adult language and humor. Recommended for ages 7 and up.

Ticket Information

Adults: $20 pre-sale / $25 at the door

Kids (16 and under): $12 pre-sale / $17 at the door

Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Concessions, drinks, and themed cocktails will be available for purchase before the show and during intermission.