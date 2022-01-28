Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Reverend King & Minister X to Appear On Stage At The Herberger Theater Center

pixeltracker

The show, produced by Grey Matters Productions, runs February 1-3 and February 8-10.

Jan. 28, 2022  

Reverend King & Minister X to Appear On Stage At The Herberger Theater Center

The Herberger Theater Center presents Reverend King & Minister X as part of its Lunch Time Theater program. The show, produced by Grey Matters Productions, runs February 1-3 and February 8-10 at 12:10PM with the preview on January 31 at 7:00PM. Tickets are $10.00 and lunch may be pre-ordered for an additional fee when tickets are purchased.

Both fought against inequality in their own way. One was the charismatic national spokesman for the Nation of Islam. One was the leader of the American Civil Rights Movement of the sixties. The legacies of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., continue to shape the nation long after their assassinations. This is a fictional depiction of a meeting of minds between Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How could these titans of history come together for an opportunity share one thought? Written by Larissa Brewington.

For more information, visit the Herberger Theater's website at https://www.herbergertheater.org/events/reverend-king-minister-x-lunch-time-theater/


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Kicks Off 2022 Tour January 30
  • Walla Walla Dance Company Postpones THE ADVENTURES OF ALICE to February
  • Anacortes Community Theatre Streams ALMOST, MAINE Next Month
  • Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents DEBUTS