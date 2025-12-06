Review: I HATE HAMLET at Ghostlight Theatre

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

One of the most difficult decisions an actor can face is the choice between financial gain and artistic integrity. When you add the paranormal haunting from a previous actor who played Hamlet, that choice becomes even harder. Ghostlight Theatre’s production of I HATE HAMLET is a quirky but insightful look into the challenges many actors face.

The protagonist, Andrew Rally, played by Brent Thomas Allen, is a television star who moved to New York City with his Shakespeare-loving girlfriend, Deidre McDavey, played by Anna K Buckley. After a push from his manager, Lilian Troy, portrayed by Susan Webster, to audition for Hamlet at Shakespeare in the Park, he lands the role. However, he is not sure about playing the part. Coincidentally, the apartment used to belong to John Barrymore, who had previously played Hamlet. After a séance hosted by his real estate agent, Felicia Dantine, played by Josie Badley, Andrew manages to summon the ghost of Barrymore in a moment of frustration. Barrymore’s ghost, played by Robert Bubon, informs him that he was sent to help him prepare to play Hamlet. Meanwhile, Andrew grapples with Deirdre’s chastity and waits for her to decide if he is the one for her.

The dynamic between Andrew and Barrymore is at the center of the show. Bubon’s performance as Barrymore was perfectly balanced between an impassioned actor and a man with years of regrets. Allen felt perfectly cast for the role of Andrew; he embodied the character’s conflicted nature. The contrast between Allen and Bubon’s portrayals is both delightfully comedic and a glimpse into the different perspectives actors have on their work. The battle between Barrymore’s appreciation of the role of Hamlet and Andrew’s lack of understanding surrounding it is entertaining regardless of one’s opinion on Shakespeare. This dynamic is continued when television producer Gary Peter Lefkowitz, played by Emmanuel D. Espinoza, enters the mix. Serving as an opposite to Barrymore, Gary offers Andrew millions of dollars to star in a cash-grab television series. Espinoza’s portrayal of Gary is a lively and fun take on the behavior of Hollywood executives. Despite the play premiering in 1991, Espinoza’s take on the character feels very modern. Even 30-plus years later, the themes of the show are still timely. The difference between genuine art and money-grabbing television series is perhaps more relevant today than ever.

Andrew’s choice between swallowing his pride for money and starring in the show and turning it down to pursue roles he finds fulfilling provides a grounded layer to the show. Paul Rudnick’s writing resonates not only with actors who have been in that position but for anyone who has had to make the tough choice between work and their authentic self. Although the title may imply otherwise, this show will especially appeal to those with an adoration of Shakespeare and who have had a hand in the world of theatre. It is by no means necessary to enjoy the show, but there are several jokes included that Shakespeare fans will particularly enjoy.

The apartment setting is a central part of the play. Its connection to both actors ties the pair together, and its dingy walls and candelabras are a vital part to set the scene of an old NYC apartment. Despite the play only having one location, the story stays engaging. While there is a lot occurring and time passing that the audience does not see, the story is never confusing. Bill Griffith, the director and scenic, lighting, and sound designer, does an excellent job with the set. The lighting in particular stood out. The lighting changes to match the different tones for the ghostly moments, and the use of the spotlight was a strategic addition to help understand the minds of the characters.

Despite the kooky concept for a play and comedic genre, I HATE HAMLET provides a meaningful glimpse into the struggles of decision-making that many artists will face in their lives. From action to romance and serious moments, this show has something for everyone

I HATE HAMLET plays at Ghostlight Theatre through December 14th.

Photo Credit: Sheridan Wood: Brent Thomas Allen

