New Carpa Theater Co. To Stage AMERICAN PASTORELA: THE TRUMPIFORNICATION TOUR, 2.0

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Carpa Theater Co. will present AMERICAN PASTORELA: THE TRUMPIFORNICATION TOUR, 2.0 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center in Phoenix.

The production will run for five performances and will offer a contemporary, satirical take on the traditional pastorela format. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

The play follows La Familia Hernandez of Altar, Sonora, as the family learns—via an accidental phone call from Rudy Giuliani—of a planned political riot in Phoenix. Determined to intervene, they travel across the border to warn officials, encountering public figures, politicians, celebrities, and fictional characters along the way. The story incorporates an array of satirical cameos and introduces Newsmax, an AI dog who disrupts nearly everyone he meets.

Written by James E. Garcia and directed by Alejandro Sanchez Vega, the production places the Hernandez family at the center of an absurd, fast-moving narrative that blends cultural commentary, political parody, and theatrical tradition.

AMERICAN PASTORELA: THE TRUMPIFORNICATION TOUR, 2.0

Performances will take place at:

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center,

1333 E. Washington Street, Phoenix

Tickets: $12–$24

Cast and Creative Team

The production stars Stephen Kessen as President Trump; Greta Skelly as Bartolina; Dilcia Yáñez as La Diabla; Ransom Allen as Angel; and Larry Peñuñuri as Newsmax, the AI Dog. The ensemble also includes Tara Jensen, Ernesto Ortiz, Darius Rivera, Jocelyn Pacheco, James Rivas, Alicia Torres, Avivah Fluhr, Mike Van Liew, Carin Counihan, Jennifer Salazar, Mia Sanchez, Makeria Wines, and Devin Nixon.

Genesis Castañeda serves as stage manager, with Adriane Garcia as costume director and Alessandra Sanchez as assistant stage manager.