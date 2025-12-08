Trisha Yearwood to Bring MIRROR TOUR Chandler Center for the Arts

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three-time GRAMMY winner Trisha Yearwood is coming to the Chandler Center for the Arts March 6 at 7:30 pm as part of The Mirror Tour: An Intimate Acoustic Evening of Stories and Songs.

﻿Tickets are $74, $84, $94, $104 and $134 and go on sale to the general public on December 12 at 10 am online or by calling 480-782-2680.

﻿Yearwood's The Mirror (Deluxe) will be released January 23, 2026, via Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records, an expanded digital edition of her acclaimed album The Mirror.

The deluxe features four new tracks: “You're Gonna Love It Here,” “Different Kind of Hard,” “Undone,” and “Country Music HerStory,” along with the fan-favorite bonus track “Put It In A Song,” which Rolling Stone hailed as “an instant classic.”

Yearwood is currently in the holiday spirit with the release of her new album Christmastime and is on the road for her Christmastime: 12 Days of Christmas Symphony Tour, performing festive favorites with symphonies across the country.

To celebrate the arrival of The Mirror (Deluxe), Yearwood will embark on The Mirror Tour: An Intimate Acoustic Evening of Stories and Songs, joined by fellow singer songwriters Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum. The tour offers fans a rare, up-close experience as Yearwood brings the deeply personal songs of The Mirror to life, alongside the iconic hits that have defined her legendary career.

Widely praised as the most personal and revealing record of her career, The Mirror marks a bold new chapter for Yearwood as both a vocalist and songwriter. After decades of success, including more than 15 million albums sold, multiple No. 1 hits, Yearwood fulfilled a longtime creative aspiration by co-writing every song on her sixteenth studio album.

THE MIRROR TOUR DATES

Wed, Mar 04, 2026 — Santa Rosa, CA — Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Thu, Mar 05, 2026 — Palm Desert, CA — McCallum Theatre

Fri, Mar 06, 2026 — Chandler, AZ — Chandler Center for the Arts

Sun, Mar 08, 2026 — Beaver Creek, CO — Vilar Performing Arts Center

Mon, Mar 09, 2026 — Aspen, CO — Wheeler Opera House

Thu, Mar 12, 2026 — Salina, KS — The Stiefel Theatre

Fri, Mar 13, 2026 — Des Moines, IA — Hoyt Sherman Place

Sat, Mar 14, 2026 — Green Bay, WI — Meyer Theater

Thu, Mar 19, 2026 — Bloomington, IL — Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Mar 20, 2026 — Shipshewana, IN — Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Sat, Mar 21, 2026 — Paducah, KY — Carson Center for the Arts

Thu, Apr 09, 2026 — Albany, NY — The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Apr 10, 2026 — Ithaca, NY — State Theater

Sat, Apr 11, 2026 — Shippensburg, PA — H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

