Childsplay Will Return RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER To The Herberger Theater Center

Childsplay will present Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Herberger Theater Center, marking the production’s fifth consecutive year in Phoenix.

The stage adaptation is written by Robert Penola and based on the original animated television special, with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks. The story follows Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius through encounters with the Abominable Snowman and the Island of Misfit Toys.

The production is directed by Dwayne Hartford and includes projections, costumes, and the well-known songs associated with the TV special.

The cast features Jena Allen (Swing); Ryan Ardelt (Hermey/Young Reindeer); Wesley Bradstreet (Rudolph); Jacob Currie (Swing); Alyssa Figueredo (Clarice/Misfit Toy/Elf); Jon Gentry (Sam the Snowman); Beau Heckman (Santa Claus/Misfit Toy/Elf); Gavin Kennedy (Fireball/Elf/Charlie in the Box); Katie McFadzen (Coach Comet/Yukon Cornelius/Elf); Luz Navarro (Mrs. Claus/King Moonracer/Young Reindeer); Carlos Sanchez Beltran (Donner/Spotted Elephant/Elf); and Debra K. Stevens (Mrs. Donner/Boss Elf/Misfit Toy).

TICKETING AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Performances will run weekends from Nov. 15 through Dec. 22, 2025, at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix. Tickets begin at $35 and may be purchased through the Herberger Box Office at 602-252-8497.

Pre-show activities will begin one hour before each performance and include crafts and family engagement opportunities.

Special events during the run will include:

• Holiday Cookie Decorating on December 13 at 1 p.m.

• A Rudolph Sing-Along performance on December 20 at 1 p.m.

• Free Hot Chocolate Night on December 21 at 4 p.m.