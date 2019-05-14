New Lineup Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater:



May 29-June 16

"RUMPELSTILTSKIN": A funny version of the classic story about the strange little fellow with the hard-to-guess name and the miller's daughter who must spin straw into gold.



June 19-July 7

"JACK AND THE BEANSTALK": The traditional tale about a brave little boy, a wicked (but not-so-bright) giant and, of course, an overgrown beanstalk told with hand-crafted puppets, beautiful scenery, and lots of fun. ***NO SHOW THURSDAY, JULY 4***



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm,

Sundays at 2pm. PRICES: $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs), $12 for adults (ages 13+)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.





