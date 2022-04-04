Musical Comedy NUNSENSE Opens At Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the hilarious musical Nunsense.

Five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, the rest of the sisterhood having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God, stage a variety show to raise funds so that the last four of the dearly departed can be buried. It's so funny it really should be sinful!

The Nunsense concept originated as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun offering tart quips with a clerical slant. The cards caught on so quickly that Goggin decided to expand the concept into a cabaret show called The Nunsense Story, which opened for a four-day run at Manhattan's Duplex and remained for 38 weeks, encouraging its creator to expand it into a full-length theater production.

The original production of Nunsense, directed by Goggin, opened on December 12, 1985 at the Off-Broadway Cherry Lane Theatre, moving to the Douglas Fairbanks Theater for the majority of its ten-year run. It ran for 3,672 performances, becoming the second-longest running Off-Broadway show in history (after The Fantasticks). By the time it closed, it had become an international phenomenon translated into at least 26 languages with more than 8,000 productions worldwide.

Nunsense is produced by Patty Torrilhon, directed and choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Robin Peterson. Nunsense stars Brianne Gobeski, Courtney Jacobs, Tina Khalil, Tanya Schoenwolf and Punawai Tietz. Nunsense is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Nunsense will play May 6 - 22, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.