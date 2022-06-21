Free Summer Concert Series Announced At Chandler Center For The Arts

Chandler Center for the Arts announces its 2022 Free Summer Concert Series, held on Friday nights in July and August.

All concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. and feature local artists from Arizona, including rockabilly/country artist Brea Burns & The Boleros on July 15, jazz trumpeter Gabriel Bey and Friends on July 22, bluegrass/folk band Cisco & The Racecars on Aug. 5, blues and rock ' n' roll band from Gila River, Smokestack Lightning on Aug. 12 and Latin band Guitarras Latinas on Aug. 19. No ticket is required, but RSVP is requested with all seating done on a first come, first served basis.



Attendees are invited to cool off with a soda, wine, beer, or the evening's signature drink. Explore The Gallery at the CCA after-hours to see the latest exhibit and take advantage of exclusive flash ticket sale offers for upcoming performances.

Chandler Center for the Arts Summer Concert Series will also be live-streamed.

Visit chandlercenter.org/Summer2022 for more info or to RSVP.