Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents WALKIN' THE LINE

Relive the amazing songs of Johnny Cash in this electrifying tribute to the Man in Black. Hear all of Johnny's biggest hits, like Folsom Prison Blues, Ring of Fire, A Boy Named Sue, Walk the Line, and many more accompanied by a live Country band. This show features Scott Moreau, who starred as Johnny Cash in the National Tour of the Broadway smash hit Million Dollar Quartet. Come see this Country legend live and in person!

DETAILS:

WHERE:

Arizona Broadway Theatre

7701 W Paradise Lane, Peoria AZ 85382

RUN DATES:

January 19 - February 21, 2021

ABT BOX OFFICE:

623-776-8400, Mon-Fri: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

AZBROADWAY.ORG